This whole impeachment proceeding has proven one thing and one thing only: In America today, party blood runs thicker and deeper than American blood. This holds true not only among the members of Congress but in the general population as well. We must remember that it is the responsibility of Congress to impeach the president of the United States if, in their opinion, he is guilty of criminal activity. The House of Representatives has determined that Mr. Trump is, in fact, guilty of “high crimes and misdemeanors” and has brought forth articles of impeachment against Mr. Trump. These articles of impeachment will be voted on by the entire House of Representatives shortly.
The process leading up to the articles of impeachment has been called a witch hunt by Republicans. That might actually be true. This might be a witch hunt. I remind you that the Mueller investigation was also termed a witch hunt, and Mr. Mueller discovered a whole coven of witches, and they are now in prison.
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy just stood in front of the cameras and literally sobbed over his consternation that: “Alexander Hamilton warned us that this day would come. That a majority would use their political power just for politics” even though we all raise our hands to uphold the Constitution. McCarthy must have been having flashbacks of a Congress that impeached a president for lying about sex just because they had the political power to do so. He must have been referring to a Congress that stole a seat on the Supreme Court because they had the political power to do so. He must have been reminiscing of a Congress that filibustered virtually every single bill that came up during the Obama administration because they had the political power to do so. That must be what Mr. McCarthy was speaking of when he spoke of Congress using their political power “just for politics.”
It is true that this impeachment debacle is tearing the nation apart. It’s too bad that it has to happen. However, if Mr. Trump is guilty of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, as the articles of impeachment charge, Congress has no other option. It is their constitutional duty to impeach.
It is a foregone conclusion that no Republican senator will vote to convict Mr. Trump — remember that partisan blood now runs thicker than American blood. That, however, does not negate the constitutional duty of the House of Representatives to impeach a president who has committed crimes.
This impeachment process is not good for America. We are too divided politically to look at the facts. No one will change their mind concerning Mr. Trump’s guilt or innocence. But the impeachment process is necessary. History will judge whether Mr. Trump was a criminal or a victim and whether Nancy Pelosi is a patriot or a traitor.