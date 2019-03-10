After months of speculation, we finally are beginning to move through the legislative process for work requirements, introduced in the House Health and Welfare committee by Rep. John Vander Woude.
Vander Woude, who had vehemently opposed expansion, and other Republican allies, are unwilling to leave the law, as envisioned by greater than 60 percent of Idahoan voters, as is, and it’s important to know what they’ve proposed.
Vander Woude said last fall “Proposition 2’s Obamacare expansion is unsustainable, fiscally irresponsible, and wrong for Idaho”, and now he’s directing the attempts to restrict the scope of what voters passed.
One provision, not unreasonable, would allow those between 100 to 138% of poverty level to keep their coverage on the exchange, with subsidies, if they choose. Except the feds have not allowed that option, so it’s a moot point, although since Vander Woude’s bill contains a “severability” clause a denial by the feds won’t negate the whole bill.
The bulk of the bill, however, requires 20 hours per week work or training, similar to what is currently required by the state for the SNAP program (food stamps).
Exemptions exist for parents of children under 18, students and the disabled, but the total “able-bodied” adults affected is estimated by Health and Welfare to be 13,000, a number Lori Hettinger, Deputy Director of Health and Welfare believes accurate since the same eligibility requirements apply to SNAP and they have records identifying that population. Of that 13,000 one-half “walked away” from SNAP, so Hettinger estimates about 6,500 Idahoans would be eliminated by the work requirement.
Hettinger and staff, including Lori Wulff, who do an admirable job administering the department, have been tasked with making lemonade out of these lemons. They’ve raised the age for exclusion by dependents to 18, so parents can stay home with children older than age six (which is the SNAP cutoff). They’ve instituted a work and training program, including, “employment coaches”, to help get this population back into the workforce, a noble goal. They estimate the cost to the state of about $1.5 million, which works out to just $271 per recipient, which seemingly won’t go far in job training, but is an estimate from their current SNAP work program contractor.
In other states, the downside to work requirements are two-fold — the extreme costs to the state to administer the program, and the unintended consequence of eliminating recipients who meet the requirements but can’t or won’t fulfill the reporting requirements. Hettinger believes Idaho won’t face either problem since the administrative framework is already in place because we currently have SNAP work requirements. She anticipates hiring just six new employees, costing just $1.5M, including the work program.
And Idaho will have no monthly reporting requirements, as other states, and will require reporting only when the recipient has a “change in circumstances.”
But the program will cost state money — not resulting in savings, and we don’t know exactly how much. Vander Woude, when asked whether the program would save the state money said, “I believe there’s always a benefit if we can help move off of a government program and be self-sustaining”, not suggesting the program will actually save money.
And 6,500 Idahoans who meet all other eligibility requirements will be removed from Medicaid. But maybe that’s OK if they’re truly “able-bodied” and just won’t work. However, the data shows, at least in Ohio, that the best way to get that population back into the workforce is, in fact, to provide them health insurance, and in Ohio 78 percent of those who achieved coverage found it easier to get back to work. With 6,500 recipients eliminated from coverage, there will be additional costs to the county indigent and state CAT fund since hospitals will look to those funds when patients have been eliminated from Medicaid. How much it will cost Hettinger can’t estimate.
Will the program really just cost the state $1.5 million per year? Will we really help those 6,500 who participate actually find work or training for $271 per recipient? Will we really protect recipients who meet exclusions from elimination through reporting requirements? Will the feds really pay their portion of administrative costs for the program when they’ve generally denied state administrative costs in the past? How much additional will this cost the CAT and county indigent fund? Will we avoid the time and expense of being tied up in court, since other states are experiencing legal challenges to work requirements?
And what harm are we doing to the 6,500 individuals who “walk away” and won’t get health insurance?
Now we begin the long process of debating those issues, first through the House Health and Welfare committee, then to the floor of the House, then the Senate Health and Welfare committee, and finally the Senate floor.
So make your voice heard to your legislators. They need to know whether we believe this constitutes the will of the people as voiced in Proposition 2, or whether we should trust in the wisdom of the electorate as expressed in November.