Retired Supreme Court Justice Jim Jones exemplified every cliché on kettles calling pots black or throwing stones in glass houses with his attack on Attorney General William Barr. While America always had an adversarial legal system, Barr and Jones represent diametrically opposing views of its purpose.
Barr, the old school barrister still believes the pursuit of truth is the best means of securing justice for all parties, including the citizenry at large.
Jones embraces the progressive view that law enforcement, civil and criminal justice systems are means to either personal or political ends; in Jones’ case, implacable hatred of President Trump and his supporters. Any ethical subversion, legal corruption or denial of constitutional and civil liberties to political sacrificial lambs is laudable and desirable as long as it serves long-term objectives. Hardly a qualification for judging the ethics of others.
Exhibit A: Jones’ Post Register commentary dated May 31. Jones falsely stated US Navy SEAL Eddie Gallagher was involved in war crimes. Gallagher was acquitted of war crimes at his court-martial (reported July 3 in the Post Register). Jones’ statement that four SEALs turned Gallagher in is also a lie — they appealed adverse fitness reports written by Gallagher. Jones’ interest was strictly confined to its usefulness as a vehicle to attack Trump. Unethical actions of the military prosecutor CDR Christopher Czaplak were of no interest.
Czaplak was fired by Military Judge Aaron Rugh because he unlawfully used Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS) agents to spy on Gallagher, his defense attorneys and defense witnesses; used NCIS to threaten defense witnesses; and refused to obey the lawful orders to release Gallagher from pre-trial confinement. Czaplak ordered NCIS agents to refuse to answer questions from Rugh.
Czaplak fabricated war crimes against Gallagher out of whole cloth. One NCIS agent stated Czaplak didn’t want to know who committed the crime, hence that question was never asked by NCIS. The Iraqi detainee was killed by SEAL Medic Corey Scott on grounds of humanity. Scott was ordered by Czaplak to testify against Gallagher. Scott refused for obvious Fifth Amendment reasons. Czaplak granted Scott prosecutorial immunity; and once called to the stand, Scott testified truthfully.
Funny, Jones didn’t want to know either. Doesn’t reflect well on his judgment, or his self-inflated career as attorney general and chief justice. Those who followed Gallagher’s case daily for nine months wanted to know.
Reportedly, Czaplak had no personal animosity towards Gallagher, but signed a high six-figure contract with a prominent law firm once his US Navy commitment was complete. He needed a high profile scalp for his resume. Gallagher was a convenient head of hair. Thus, the law was corrupted.
Jones’ characterization of Nicholas Slatten is also untrue. The only Iraqi known killed was slain according to legal Rules of Engagement. The FBI found no forensic or video evidence that sixteen other Iraqis were killed. If Jones has proof to the contrary, he should put up or shut up. I challenge Jones to review an article by David French in National Review dated May 28.
Exhibit B: Conviction Of Christopher Tapp: As with the Gallagher and Slatten cases, Tapp was victim of a prosecution looking for a scalp, not a guilty perpetrator. His constitutional and civil rights were sorely abused. Witnesses were coerced and exculpatory evidence concealed. This type of corruption of the law is heartily endorsed by Jones in his commentaries; a small price to pay for platforms to attack Trump. It’s a fair question to ask how far back does this go? As far back as Jones’ time as chief justice, when none of Tapp’s appeals were heard? Or Jones’ terms as attorney general?
As a final thought, I note with bitterness it’s a felony for a citizen to lie to law enforcement, attorneys general or judges. But it’s perfectly legal for law enforcement, attorneys general or judges to lie to citizens. Perhaps that is how the law is corrupted.