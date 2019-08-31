The recent raids by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement at the chicken processing plants in Alabama raises the question, “What incentives are there to cause these employers to recruit employees from Central America?” I suspect they are the same incentives that cause the potato processing plants in Idaho to recruit from the same places. These incentives are the lack of Americans willing to work under the conditions and at the wages they are willing to pay.
This dynamic is the same that has been at play throughout the history of our country. The most recent immigrants take the lowest of the available jobs. The children of these immigrants are then educated and are able to work their way up the pay scale and their children are then integrated into society without any discernable discrimination. The majority of my relatives came from Germany between 1840 and 1890, and by the time I was born in 1937, we were totally integrated as Americans.
What is different today is where the immigrants are coming from. Very few are coming from Europe as opposed to 100 years ago and instead are coming predominantly from Latin America and Asia. The Asian immigrants generally have a higher level of education than those from Latin America and thus are more easily integrated. Latin American immigrants with little education are thus forced to accept the least desirable jobs.
Never having been in a chicken processing facility, I can only speculate as to the conditions, but they cannot be desirable. However, with the ever-increasing income disparity with the rich getting richer and the poor getting poorer, there should be enough people willing to take these jobs if the salary were sufficiently high.
This brings me to the subject of the minimum wage. At $7.25 per hour, it is ridiculously low. Poor American citizens may be willing to flip burgers for this wage but are not willing to work processing chickens. This wage needs to be significantly increased if there is any hope of attracting U.S. citizens to these jobs.
It is truly ironic that the people who are so opposed to the inward migration of Latinos are the same people who are so vehemently opposed to any minimum wage much less to raise the existing minimum wage. They fail to realize that the incredibly low minimum wage is enticing employers like chicken processing plants to actively recruit undocumented immigrants who will not only work for the existing minimum wage but also will work without complaint under unpleasant conditions.
If Americans really do not want Latino immigrants, the companies that recruit them need to be given incentives to make the positions more attractive to U.S. citizens. Incentives like a living wage.