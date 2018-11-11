Carrie: Thank heavens the elections are over. Hopefully that will end the robocalls.
Jerry: No kidding. I’m tired of getting calls from people who don’t let me talk.
Carrie: Once again, the Republicans have swept eastern Idaho. Statewide, the Democrats gained four house seats and one Senate seat but Idaho pretty much remains a one-party state.
Jerry: One exception to the Republican landslide in Bonneville County was the State Superintendent of Education race. Democrat Cindy Wilson won 53 percent of the Bonneville vote over Republican Sheri Ybarra.
Carrie: Ms. Ybarra did ultimately win the statewide race but it was a nail biter at 51 percent to 49 percent.
Jerry: The really big news was Proposition 2 which asked voters whether Idaho should expand Medicaid to cover people in the gap. Statewide, almost 61 percent voted “yes.” That’s a very decisive margin.
Carrie: Did you know that Prop 2 had more “yes” votes statewide than Brad Little?
Jerry: I suspect Brad Little was just happy to have more “yes” votes than Paulette Jordan!
Carrie: What impressed me is that Prop 2 won in 80 percent of Idaho’s 44 counties. That shows grassroots support even among rural counties.
Jerry: So what are the next steps for Medicaid Expansion?
Carrie: Our state has to take certain actions to implement it. The first step is for Proposition 2 to be “declared effective” by the Governor and Secretary of State.
Jerry: What does that mean?
Carrie: On Nov. 21, Governor Otter will issue a proclamation signing it into law at the State Board of Canvassers meeting.
Jerry: Then what?
Carrie: Idaho must submit “state plan amendments” to the Center for Medicaid and Medicare Services (CMS) within 90 days of the effective date.
Jerry: Does the Legislature have to do anything?
Carrie: The Legislature has to appropriate the 10 percent funding match for the program.
Jerry: Where will they get the money? While some say there will be a net savings of up to $18 million annually; others say it could cost about $10 million per year.
Carrie: One source is Idaho’s Catastrophic Health Care Fund which pays for indigent medical care. As you know, the counties must cover the first $11,000 in medical bills for indigents. That money comes from our property taxes. The state CAT Fund pays the rest. The Legislature appropriates those funds from our state taxes.
Jerry: For fiscal year 2018, the state CAT fund paid $20 million for indigent medical expenses. The counties paid another $21 million. Reducing or phasing out the CAT funds alone would more than cover the $10 million.
Carrie: With Medicaid expanded to cover folks up to 138 percent of the poverty level, and the state health exchange offering affordable insurance coverage for those who need the tax subsidy, there’s no excuse not to have health care coverage. Perhaps it’s time to consider reducing or phasing out the county indigent and state CAT funds?
Jerry: What about the person who chooses not to buy health insurance and gets into an auto accident or is diagnosed with a life threatening disease?
Carrie: That’s where personal responsibility comes in. If someone has the opportunity to sign up for affordable health care coverage and decides to roll the dice instead, they may have to face the consequences of their actions?
Jerry: Agreed.
Carrie: Getting back to politics, even though Idaho is a very red state, this election demonstrated that education and affordable health care can transcend party lines.
Jerry: Perhaps it shows the people of Idaho are responding to what Abraham Lincoln called “the better angels of our nature?”