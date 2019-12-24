I live on the Snake River where there’s little light pollution at night to dim the stars of a December sky. After supper when it’s dark, I like to slip a miner’s light around the top of my head and walk down the gravel road near my house. Often, I’ll reach up and click the headlight off to stare at the spray of stars overhead. As the song says, “all is calm, all is bright.”
One night many years ago, I was watching the sky and saw a remarkable thing. All the stars were twinkling except one. It looked like a small, white smudge on a dark canvas. I went back inside the house to get a jacket and my binoculars. Through the binoculars, I could easily see the tail of this “star.” The year was 1986, and I was viewing something people see only once every 75 or so years: Halley’s comet.
We miss so much in the night sky asleep in our beds. Ten or so years after viewing Halley’s Comet, I was jogging in the early morning dark, trying to get some exercise before going off to work. Suddenly, the whole sky lit up like it was broad daylight. A quarter of a mile away I saw our neighbor, Milton’s farmhouse. I stopped jogging and just stood there, awestruck in the bright light. The natural world took notice too. The perennial rustling of ducks, birds and other wildlife along the river hushed, and the only sound that could be heard was the gentle lapping of water.
Later I wondered if I’d seen an aurora borealis, but the Snake River flood plain is not really in the auroral zone. More likely, it was another meteor streaking through space and blazing out above me in earth’s outer atmosphere. If I was from an ancient civilization, a nomadic culture, for example, I might have thought this flaming star a sign.
Others have noticed the spectacular night sky here on the Snake River. In the next valley over, the Bruneau Sand Dunes State Park has a public observatory and hosts star shows March through October. I’ve seen the rings of Saturn and fantastical nebulae formations through their big Obsession telescope. But much can be seen with just the naked eye. Every morning now, around 5 o’clock, Mars rises in the east. It’s a distinctive-looking planet with its ochre color. Could we ever live on Mars, I wonder?
I think about this sometimes, star gazing Idaho skies, whether mankind could exist on other planets. I’ve never wanted to leave earth, but I worry about our planet, with climate change and its devastating effects. There is no planet B, though. Scientific and international reports on the environment have made that very clear. We need to take better care of our planet, our own offering to the night sky: the beautiful blue globe, the special Christmas ornament hanging in space we call earth.