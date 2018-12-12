On this page recently, Mark Fuller and John Snyder debated whether the passage of Proposition 2 was a dangerous case of mob rule (Fuller) or a necessary correction to rule by an oligarchy in the state legislature (Snyder). Lost momentarily in this elevated discussion was this simple proposition: The people got it right and conferred on the state of Idaho a great economic benefit.
Everyone knows by now that if the legislature abides by the will of the vast majority of its constituents — 357,000 Republicans, Democrats and Independents, more than voted for the new governor — a whole lot of folks will get health insurance. What has been insufficiently appreciated, it seems, is the economic benefit conferred.
Between 2012 and 2015 I, too, wrote about Medicaid expansion on this page but without knowing exactly what the economic costs and benefits might be. This past summer the economic consulting firm Milliman and University of Idaho economics professor Steve Peterson answered these questions.
Providing health care to as many as 62,000 people means those who frequently go to emergency rooms now (if they seek health care at all) will have a doctor of their own, a nurse and supporting testing and technology available at hospitals. This will require 5,600 more doctors, nurses and technicians by 2023, the studies tell us.
That 5,600 number is more than work for all but three of Idaho’s private companies — Micron, Walmart and the St. Luke’s hospital system. These folks will spend money, of course, and generate $22 million in additional taxes in 2023 and thereafter. Moreover, because those newly insured will no longer require counties and the state to pay indigents’ medical bills, the state can save $17.7 a year or $37.7 million if county indigent funds are simply eliminated as unnecessary, according to the studies. Additional state administrative cost could be less than $1 million.
While these numbers will be disputed, in all calculations net costs are low. Net long-term benefits, on the other hand, are exceedingly high. This is partially an economic argument — people who are healthier are more productive. That’s why the world of business largely supported Proposition 2. But let’s not base every consideration on money.
For example, a large number of Idahoans are too young for Medicaid but are ill or partially disabled and cannot work, men and women 55 to 65. These are couples taking care of one another or being aided by relatives, as best possible. Now they are more likely to be healthier, happier and live longer. Isn’t that why people cut through all the arguments and voted for the initiative?
The benefits of providing health care to more Idahoans are so obvious, cost-effective and popular it is amazing this will likely be the first big fight in the 2019 Legislature, a testament to the power of ideology over common sense. Debate over mob rule versus rule by an oligarchy all you like but, in this case, the people got it right. Their will deserves to be respected and celebrated.