Sometimes, a good book can bring back memories and experiences and put them into a greater perspective. Having finished my second reading of “The Children’s Blizzard,” an account of the effect on living things in the Dakotas, Nebraska, Iowa and Minnesota of one of the most severe cold waves in North American history. Weather forecasting in the latter part of the 19th century was in its infancy, dependent on observations provided by widely scattered Signal Corps observers who dispatched observations of temperature, pressure, wind and associated weather by means of Western Union telegraph to Washington and, later, directly to Minneapolis.
From these observations were dispatched indications of weather. As settlement of the Great Plains progressed, warnings of cold waves were vital. In the wide-open prairie, people either lived in sod huts or ramshackle wooden buildings in the open or in small settlements. The account of the atmospheric and meteorological conditions leading up to the Jan. 12, 1888 blizzard was of special interest.
The accounts of observers and many settlers of the approach and passage of the cold front is eerie and reminds me of the two years our observers spent in north-central Montana observing weather. While we did not experience such a severe event as described, we saw some pretty dramatic examples of the passage of arctic fronts sliding down off of the Canadian prairies. This adds to the eeriness I perceived in their descriptions and from my perspective of this country. This is a dry, knifelike cold, often accompanied by a fine, almost microscopically powdery, snow that fills the air. Far different from the milder, more humid cold of the East. Born above 60 degrees of latitude that marks the northern boundaries of Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba with the bottoms of the Yukon and Northwest Territories.
It took me back to Thanksgiving of 1964 when our crews were laid off for two weeks in northern Idaho due to the fall transition in the woods when conditions were unsuitable for work. I took advantage of this break to visit military friends in Great Falls. My blue Jeep Gladiator pickup with a homemade camper top came in handy for their planned elk hunt in the Little Belt Mountains. I was procured. We set up camp on a high, sheltered promontory in mild 38-degree weather, with the distant lights of Great Falls some 50 miles to the northwest. Our tailgates were positioned so as to provide access for sleeping and as a makeshift kitchen. Voila.
In the morning, as I looked out toward where the city was, I saw something odd. The prairie seemed to be blanketed by a low, dark pall, like smoke or cloud. Odd, considering the time of year, and that this is ranchland laid out in wheat fields. As I hadn’t planned on a hunt, I explored the general area while the others were out. This apparition appeared to be getting closer, and as it did, it became a lighter grey in appearance, like fog, creeping up through draws and defiles in the prairie until it approached the mountain. By then, it became apparent that I had a rare view of the stealthy approach of the season’s first cold air mass sliding down the increasingly elevated prairie. The air condensing into fine snow as it met the warmer air southward. Knowing what was coming, I headed by dead reckoning for the campsite and stayed in the vehicle. In 20 minutes, the lodgepole pine trees were frosted white. By early afternoon the others began drifting in. We broke camp and headed out as fine snow had begun falling. As it was several miles out to Route 89, I am glad I had one of the fellows riding shotgun, as the tail end of my pickup would swing toward the edge whenever I had to back up and break through drifts.
We ended that Thanksgiving day with a hearty steak dinner at the former Cub’s Den in Monarch. There are probably thousands of families who will have knowledge of that storm that is in the memory of relatives or friends. These were the people who helped build this country. We can hardly comprehend what they went through as the nation expanded westward. They were pretty tough to stick it out, transforming that featureless expanse into a region that feeds much of the world.