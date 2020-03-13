Last week’s Post Register article on a bill to regulate medical debt collection took aim at the Idaho Freedom Foundation and its coalition of freedom-loving legislators by referring to the organization as “libertarian-leaning.” In fact, the Idaho Freedom Foundation’s Freedom Index adheres to the principles found in the state Republican Party platform, which is itself rooted in bedrock conservative and constitutional principles.
Yes, HB 515 came in at a miserable -9 on the Freedom Index, one of the lowest scoring bills so far of the 2020 legislative session. That means the bill, which tries to regulate businesses that collect medical debt on behalf of doctors and other healthcare providers, is very harmful to conservative principles, the free market, constitutional rights and the idea of limited government. Let’s explore why that is and what the Republican Party platform has to say about it:
The Freedom Index’s analysis notes that HB 515 would give the government more power to regulate business activities, telling medical debt collectors when to and how to bill for their services. Failure to abide by the government’s terms and conditions for medical billing could forever negate a medical practitioner’s ability to collect payment for services. This means, in some cases, medical services would basically be provided for free, with the expense either absorbed by the medical practitioner or passed onto other patients.
With so many regulations, the Freedom Index analysis noted that the legislation could be problematic for some medical practitioners to enter the medical profession or remain in it. This the same conclusion a legislator following the Republican Party platform should reach. On multiple occasions, the Republican Party platform emphasizes free-market solutions and says government intervention is harmful to economic opportunity and prosperity. Nowhere in the platform does the Republican Party announce support for government regulations or marketplace involvement of any sort.
Most of the Freedom Index’s analysis focuses on the unconstitutionality of HB 515. The bill violates the principles of equal protection of the law by targeting a particular group of Idahoans, in this case, medical practitioners: denying them equal protection under the law, denying them their right to free speech, denying them their property rights and denying them access to the courts.
Like the Freedom Index, the Republican platform speaks of the need for equal rights and equal justice and the need to protect property rights. It speaks repeatedly to the importance of upholding constitutional principles, even referring to the U.S. Constitution as the “greatest and most inspired document to govern a nation, and the republican form of government it gives us is the best guarantor of freedom in history.”
I’ve noticed that some legislators are trying to claim that HB 515 is a free market solution because it doesn’t require the creation of any new state agencies. But similarly, Obamacare didn’t require the creation of new agencies, but the severity of its restriction on the healthcare marketplace is widely understood. But if you’re still not convinced, consider that 20 conservative GOP legislators stuck to their principles and voted against HB 515. Moderate and liberal Republicans, as well as every single Democrat in the Idaho House of Representatives, voted in support of HB 515.
The Post Register calling the Freedom Foundation “libertarian” is intended to give cover to Melaleuca’s attorneys. They wrote HB 515 because Frank Vandersloot was angry about medical debt collectors going after one of the company’s employees (after nearly three dozen letters and phone calls over many years). Using the word “libertarian” is designed to make you not think of another word in relation to HB 515: “socialist.”