Optimism is a force of nature. It tilts fate in humanity’s favor. Call it essential optimism — distinct from the gambler’s fantasy. Essential optimism is realistic. Essential pessimism is the fatalistic expectation of failure even when the odds favor success. Think of the character Eeyore in “Winnie the Pooh.” Such pessimists filter reality darkly. They are erecting a psychological wall against disappointment. They have surrendered to failure without a fight.
Gen. Colin Powell once said that optimism is a force multiplier. A field commander’s optimism requires patience and preparation. The combination of patience, preparation and realism supports essential optimism. Superficial, situational and short term optimism leads to pessimism. A principle of the universe: A resolutely optimistic mindset, combined with patience, realism and a long term perspective, always prevails more times than the opposite. Our firm belief in positive outcomes will produce more of them. And the converse is true — essential pessimism expects and therefore invites failure.
Because pessimists tend to give up too soon, they rarely live long enough to witness the success of others who were less inhibited by negative expectations. A positive corollary: Though long term optimists often don’t live to see the success of their optimistic visions, they remain undaunted. Think of those great long term projects, the ones that will take more than a single generation. Edison didn’t live to see the full fruits of the electrification of civilization. But without Edison’s essential optimism, that future would have taken much longer.
Billionaire entrepreneurs, Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk, may not live to spend a night on Mars. But their optimism will prevail. The 19th-century science fiction writer Jules Verne never lived to see the first moon shot, but his optimism (and rocketry) inspired the way. For successful innovators, failures never invalidate their optimistic outlook. For them, setbacks are teaching moments. Successful innovators are essential, long term optimists. Visionaries are optimists. Let me paraphrase Gen. Powell here: Creativity empowers optimism. Creativity is an optimism multiplier. While pessimists tend to think in terms of a zero-sum game, creative optimists enlist the power of creativity to break through or transcend apparent limits.
Imagine you could somehow take a snapshot of the early universe when it was the formless void. Only a radical optimist would dare to predict the emergence of life forms, the advent of conscious intelligence within life forms, the emergence of human beings endowed with the capacity for empathy and moral understanding, and the advent of civilization and culture. The fruits of the creative force in a lifeless universe (something that biblical accounts have recognized and named) defeated the seeming odds. Yet many of us remain in pessimism’s thrall. Essential optimism is rooted in our affirmation of human life. Our commitment to the ultimate value of being human forms the axis of our moral compass. Without it, the dark side wins. Our very lives and civilizations are the fruits of ancestral optimists. We owe them our gratitude. More to the point: We owe them our continued optimism.