In all due respect for viewpoints that often differ with regard to our current president, I want to compliment Jim Jones for his article of May 24, which emphasizes unity at a time of wide political and cultural division. Also, with gratitude for his military service and the perspectives it offers.
I was in college when I enlisted. The Korean War would end just three months after I signed up. Although I am considered a Korean Era veteran, my service was mostly during the Cold War era, along the Distant Early Warning Line. The world was at times in a precarious balance in view of the potential for nuclear conflict with the former Soviet Union. This, in turn, informs my own viewpoints where it comes to the current ignorance about socialism and its antecedent offshoots of political correctness, social justice and the like. Which are merely diversions designed to break down and confuse resistance, as well as traditional social order. It pays to have a basic education, although mine was not attained in any traditional university, fortunately.
We are a passing generation and the future of this nation, now, hinges on the choices we make for those whom we elect to represent us at all levels, especially the national. As well as the preparation of our youth in the principles that have, up to recently, guided this nation.
That is why, despite his obviously rough edges, I regard our current president as, possibly, our last remaining hope against an ideologically and ethically depraved opposition, none of whom are fitted for the highest office of this nation. We have seen, at least in the perspective of specific parts of this country, where these choices have led us to our current division. This is not a time for those who talk in platitudes but fold at the slightest challenge. My criticism is of both parties but, mainly, the Democratic, which is in need of a wholesale cleaning of its attic, and I’m familiar with low attic beams of my youth. They hinder forward progress.