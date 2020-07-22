I attended the July 16 City Council meeting recently with the intent of speaking up about the proposed mask ordinance in the city of Idaho Falls, along with about 75 other people. I was dismayed to find out that, in their infinite wisdom, Mayor Casper and the City Council follow a rule of parliamentary procedure for city business. Items on the agenda for that evening’s meeting cannot be discussed during any public comment period. To my way of thinking, that is essentially a gag order on the public for any business or ordinance under consideration.
I like to think of myself as a reasonable person. So, I went home that Thursday evening and tried to imagine what good reasons there would be for that rule. Perhaps they don’t want the meetings to go too long so they can get home to their families. Perhaps once something is on the agenda, they don’t want the City Council to be influenced by the public right before they vote.
I thought maybe I just lacked imagination. When I couldn’t come up with a good reason on my own, I decided to send an email to the mayor to ask what the reasoning was behind the rule. To her credit, Mayor Casper responded. She said, “allowing for public comment is not required by law.” She also said: “I do not allow for comments to be made at a meeting when the subject is up for a vote. The time for communicating on those items is before the meeting starts.”
She justified her suppressing public speech at Thursday meetings because “the Association of Idaho Cities, has strongly encouraged cities not to offer this on our agendas. The reason for this being that the feature often introduces contention into a meeting.” In other words, cities don’t want public free speech because that can be contentious. Just who in the hell do these people think they are?
For those reading this letter, ask yourself is that the stance that you want your city government to take? If you happened to hear that the city is considering a new rule or change and it concerns you, are you okay with the idea that once it’s on the agenda you cannot discuss it any further during the time allotted because your opinion may cause contention?
You might be asking yourself what happens if you go to the meeting, step up to the lectern and try to speak on an item on the agenda. I asked that question of the firefighter who came out and addressed us prior to the meeting. He said that if you were to do that, then the mayor would gavel you down and ask you to return to your seat. That is how Mayor Casper is dealing with public comment on active city business.
Is that a real leader or does she more closely resemble Marie Antoinette who, after learning during the French Revolution that the French people had no bread to eat, supposedly said, “Let them eat cake?”