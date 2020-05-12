Chief Joseph said it best, “It does not require many words to speak the truth.”
So, here’s the truth: The Idaho Freedom Foundation doesn’t care about you or our communities.
They are a Boise-based, special interest group that started as a libertarian think tank. They claim to stand for the principles of limiting government, promoting free markets and encouraging self-reliance. These are principles that matter to many of us. But like any special interest group, their actions deserve a closer look.
Let’s start with their “Freedom Index” and “Spending Index.” Both bring to mind the social credit score used in China. Every citizen in China receives a score. Do things the Chinese government likes, and they receive a positive score. Do things they don’t like, and the secretive system assigns a negative score. People with negative scores are “untrustworthy” and placed on a blacklist.
That sounds awfully familiar.
During the legislative session, the Freedom Foundation scores different bills. They assign these scores before they’re heard in committee or debated on the floor. If legislators don’t support their preferred bills, they receive a low score. Receive a low score and you’re called a Republican in name only, a liberal or worse, all because a special interest group says so. You only get off their blacklist if you comply and vote the way they want.
During this campaign, you’ll see some folks advertise their scores. They’ve learned to work the system and show they’re a member of the club. They rarely talk in detail about the votes that earned them that score.
Case in point, the idea that Van Burtenshaw, Jerald Raymond, Rod Furniss, Doug Ricks and Britt Raybould are liberal is ridiculous. Do they have different opinions than the Freedom Foundation? In many cases, yes, but that doesn’t make them liberal.
We also can’t forget the arrogance of the Freedom Foundation when they posted a Meridian police officer’s name and photo following an unpopular arrest at a city playground. Protesters then showed up at the officer’s home. Posting personal information of law enforcement crosses a line. The Freedom Foundation will keep crossing that line if we refuse to treat them like what they are — just another special interest group.
Let’s be clear. The Idaho Freedom Foundation has an agenda. You may support all, some or none of that agenda. But come election day, we need to remember: These scores reflect one group’s opinion about our legislators. That group wants us to elect legislators who won’t challenge their authority and put their districts first. It’s time to vote for the candidates who put us first and the score of a special interest group last.