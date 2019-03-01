The recent efforts to change the Idaho redistricting commission from non-partisan to partisan is typical of nationwide Republican efforts to gain an electoral advantage. Efforts to discourage Latino voters in Kansas, to “harvest” absentee ballots in North Carolina, suppress Native American votes in North Dakota and to purge voter registrations in Georgia for the 2018 congressional election have been well documented, along with a number of other shenanigans.
Also well documented has been the population densities shifting from rural to cities and the resulting shift of Republican voters to the Democratic base. Smaller towns across America, including Idaho, are losing population while cities are gaining. Idaho is among the worst of the states due to the huge disadvantage that Idaho has imposed on the educational systems that disproportionately hit smaller school districts.
These disadvantages are the sparsity of state funding combined with the requirement for the two-thirds majority required to pass a school bond.
When the schools become sub-par, families tend to move to cities with better schools.
Ironically, the Republican push to play up to their millionaire donors has resulted in shrinkage of their voter base. So the Republican Party is caught between a rock and a hard place; by cutting the tax base for schools and other infrastructure in order to placate their millionaire donors by cutting taxes they are pushing voters to move to cities where they are more likely to vote for Democrats. These dynamics are well understood by those who study these social dynamics.
Instead of attempting to stabilize the Republican base in rural areas by raising taxes statewide so as to stabilize rural schools and other infrastructure, they continue to play to their millionaire base by continuing to cut taxes.
These are the social dynamics that have the Republican hierarchy plotting alternant means to retain their position in the world of politics.
While elements of the Republican leadership talk about voter fraud it appears that they are talking about themselves.
Getting back to Idaho, I was initially surprised at the Idaho Republicans’ effort to subvert the redistricting process in order to have the ability to gerrymander districts in their favor since they already controlled all of the statewide offices. Upon further reflection of the nationwide demographic shifts, it became apparent that they are concerned that with the growth of Idaho’s cities and the shrinkage of their rural base that they might be getting worried.
They would be wise to be more concerned about stabilizing their rural base while they still control Idaho’s government and less interested in trying to gerrymander the cities. But no, they are hopelessly addicted to big money.