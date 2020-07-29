If there is a symbol that most characterizes this COVID-19 pandemic year, it has to be the face mask. What ordinarily would be considered a simple public health practice to protect our collective safety, like refraining from using a cell phone while driving or maintaining legal speed limits, wearing or not wearing a face mask has become controversial.
I saw that in full display this past Saturday. Whereas in the past few months I saw less than half of the customers in my local hardware store wearing a face mask, Saturday I saw all the customers in the same store wearing masks. In fact, on my way into the store a man approached the opening and said aloud, “Oh, I forgot my mask in the car,” and went back to his car to retrieve his mask.
Paradoxically, that same night on the local television news, there was a story about a group of students from a local high school raising money through a car wash for spring sports. A commendable student project for a worthy cause. Yet not one of those students or their leader was wearing a face mask or observing social distance. Whereas a few hours earlier I had begun to think that the norms were changing in favor of public health practices, I was suddenly jerked back to reality.
But then, in a divided country like ours, why should I be surprised at this paradoxical behavior? Our president seems to relish controversy, conspiracies and chaos. We have known this to be true of him as a celebrity, presidential candidate and now as president. Whether it was Trump calling for the death penalty of the Central Park Five who were later to be found innocent, the Obama “birther” controversy, Ted Cruz’s father and the JFK assassination conspiracy in the 2016 primaries, and more recently the Joe Scarborough controversy and stranger still, canceling the 2020 Republican Convention out of health concerns for Republican delegates but with little empathy threatening to cut funding to schools if they don’t fully open. All classic Trumpisms.
Of more concern is his continuing claims that absentee ballots or mail-in ballots are open to widespread fraud, while there is little evidence of mail-in ballot fraud except for the Republican operative and seven other co-conspirators accused of ballot tampering and illegal possession of absentee ballots in the 2018 North Carolina election.
So, given this president, can we be assured that we will be able to vote and our vote will be counted, given that Trump spins these conspiracies seeking to divide us and bring into doubt that he will honor the 2020 election result?
That is the question. Will our democracy last despite Trump?