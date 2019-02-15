Humor me for a moment, while I set the stage for this example of total, ideological disregard for public safety:
“Whoa, young whippersnapper. Holster that .45 and slide down off that horse. What’s your name, kid?”
“Chad, but everybody calls me Big R for short. Who’re you?”
“Well, Chad – I mean Big R – my name’s Scott and I run this town. Why’re you here Big R?
Big R explains that old-timer Tom was getting soft; he’d had enough. So, he decided to go to Boise himself to put things right, to be a “voice of the people.” And, by golly, he’s here.
But to the chagrin of Big R, the city of Idaho Falls passed a cell phone ordinance. Now Big R must stop talking on his cell phone when he drives past Hitt Road on his way from Ammon to the airport. Big R’s response: “I can drive and operate my cell phone without being careless and dangerous. I can pick up my phone and talk and drive responsibly. I think most Idahoans can.”
It’s another example of ”city government overreach.”
Scott wondered aloud about where Big R got this idea to stop Idaho cities, like Idaho Falls, from passing home rule laws different from state law. Big R explains: “The Idaho Freedom Foundation approached me to sponsor” a bill “to ban cities from adding any cell phone language to the law.”
Thanks for your patience. I have no idea how our legislators might respond to Rep. Christensen’s new bill, but I will offer my reaction to this very questionable action on the rookie’s part.
I would tell the rookie representative to think before he talks and to do a little research before claiming he’s not “careless and dangerous” when talking on his cell phone.
I would tell him to check with the National Highway Safety Transportation Association and their claims that the consequences of distracted driving are as follows: “In 2016 alone, 3,450 people were killed. 391,000 were injured in motor vehicle crashes involving distracted drivers in 2015.
“During daylight hours, approximately 481,000 drivers are using cell phones while driving. That creates enormous potential for deaths and injuries on U.S. roads. Teens were the largest age group reported as distracted at the time of fatal crashes.”
Perhaps, like 37 other states and D.C. that ban all cell phone use for novices and teen drivers, and the 47 states, D.C., Puerto Rico, Guam and the U.S. Virgin Islands that ban text messaging for all drivers, Idaho’s texting and driving ban was enacted out of love and care for our teenagers.
Perhaps the rookie might be interested in the results of a research study from the University of Utah: “We found that people are as impaired when they drive and talk on a cell phone as they are when they drive at the legal blood-alcohol limit” of 0.08 percent. “If legislators really want to address driver distraction, then they should consider outlawing cell phone use while driving.”
Or consider a research study by the National Institutes of Health: “When drivers were conversing on either a handheld or hands-free cell phone, their braking reactions were delayed and they were involved in more traffic accidents than when they were not conversing on a cell phone” and “the impairments associated with using a cell phone while driving can be as profound as those associated with driving while drunk.”
I would point out to the rookie that a driver with their hand to their ear is as obvious to law enforcement as the erratic behavior of a drunk driver and therefore officers should have probable cause to stop and ticket the driver.
My advice to the rookie? Modify your bill to outlaw cell phone use while driving throughout the state.