In 2013 the Idaho Falls City Council and Mayor Jared Fuhriman passed an anti-discrimination ordinance. This law offered protections against discrimination in housing and employment based on sexual orientation or identity. That ordinance, however, left out one element: public accommodations. We believe the time has come to address this issue.
The Idaho Human Rights Act prevents discrimination in the areas of housing, employment and accommodations based on race, sex, color, national origin, religion, age, and mental or physical disability. The act does not offer protections based on sexual orientation or gender identity.
The Legislature, year after year, has failed to fill this gaping hole in the law. Fifteen Idaho cities, including Idaho Falls, have stepped up to fill this gap and passed a variety of anti-discrimination ordinances or resolutions to protect their citizens and ensure equal protection under the law.
On May 14 the Idaho Falls City Council will vote on amending the city’s current nondiscrimination ordinance. The language of the full ordinance is thoughtfully drafted and draws upon studies of other city and state statutes, including Utah’s 2015 statute. The Idaho Falls ordinance’s introduction states its purpose: “Sexual orientation and gender identity/expression … should not be a basis for discrimination.” Key elements of the amended ordinance include the following statements: 1) “Every person has the right … to full enjoyment of places open to the general public for resort, accommodation, assemblage, and amusement.” 2) “Discriminatory practices are detrimental because they impede the social and economic progress by preventing all of the City’s occupants from contributing to the cultural, spiritual, social, and commercial life of the community.” 3) (This chapter) “shall not apply to … a religious corporation, association, educational institution, or society.”
The fundamental issue facing the Council is an issue of human rights. Our responsibility is to strive to make real the ideals of the declaration of independence and the Constitution. Neither the principles of the declaration nor the words of the Constitution are self-enforcing. Making real the equality of all requires the deliberative actions, the vigilance and the commitment of individuals. It also requires the leadership decisions that communicate full faith in the possibilities of and benefits to the community of equality of all.
We also believe that this is something we need to enact for our youth. The 2017 Idaho Healthy Youth survey revealed that suicide is the second leading cause of death among the youth of our state. Idaho youth who do not identify with their cisgender (identity assigned at birth) were more likely than their cisgender counterparts to consider suicide (42.3%), make a suicide plan (41.2%) and attempt suicide (18.6%). We want to send a clear message to these youth that they are protected within the city limits.
A reading of the ordinance verifies its deliberate attempt to balance a variety of democratic rights. We welcome input prior to the May 14 meeting.