One of many glaring differences between the U.S. and the communist business models concerns intellectual property rights. Communists do not acknowledge private ownership of intellectual property while Western democracies do. Instead, they claim ownership of all intellectual property for the state and in order for a U.S. company to get permission to sell their products in China, they must grant all of their patents and technologies to the Chinese government. This is the main item of contention between the U.S. and China. They claim that their law forbids private ownership of intellectual property and they will not change their laws to align with international law. In order to get China to come around to the Western model, an approach other than what Trump is using needs to be employed.
An alternate approach is as follows. Western democracies can claim that Chinese companies that export to the U.S. that are using intellectual property owned by U.S. companies must compensate said company for its use of that property in order to export any of their products to the US; not just the product covered by the U.S. patent, but all products. To do otherwise is a violation of U.S. law.
Another way to phrase this is to fight fire with fire. They claim that their laws must prevail in their country, so we must claim supremacy for our laws in our country. Any Chinese company that uses any U.S. patent anywhere may not export any product to the U.S. unless they have negotiated a payment to the U.S. company that is determined by the U.S. company.
One of the first items taught in college economics is the distinction between microeconomics and macroeconomics. The Chinese are employing microeconomics and Trump is responding with macroeconomics. Microeconomics deals with trade item by item while macroeconomics deals with very broad swaths of goods.
When a country goes after another country with a sledgehammer, the response is most likely to be with another sledgehammer. That is exactly China’s response in the current round of talks with the U.S. concerning tariffs. Trump is imposing tariffs on very broad swaths of China’s exports to the U.S., and China is responding in kind.
This opens up a very broad trade war that benefits no one. Since China is using microeconomics to gain an advantage over U.S. companies, the response needs to be tit for tat. Hit the individual companies that are the abusers by not allowing them to export to the U.S.