Many politicians have campaigned on promises to slash regulations. Far too often, these have been empty promises. However, this year the Idaho House initiated the ultimate red-tape-cutting party. The governor’s office appears to have embraced the invitation. Now, you are invited to help oversee their efforts and make sure our bureaucratic agencies get it right.
Just how big is the project? Well, the current administrative code consists of 736 chapters, or 8,278 pages, which place at least 72,000 total restrictions on Idahoans. On May 21, Gov. Little issued a press release indicating that the executive branch intends to cut and simplify one-third of the administrative law chapters currently on the books. This is a good start. The executive branch must take public comment on these cuts, as well as on rules which are proposed to be left as is and on those which are proposed to be significantly changed or added to. This executive review process will take place in three phases:
• Phase 1: the executive branch published a list of rules proposed to be cut or simplified and took comment on these. This phase concluded on June 11. Rules which are proposed to be cut or simplified may be found at https://dfm.idaho.gov/fy-2020-rules-reauthorization-summary.pdf.
• Phase 2: began June 19, when the executive branch published the rules they intend to reauthorize at this link. These will be open for public review through July 10.
• Phase 3: new rules or rules that agencies intend to modify significantly will be posted for public review.
Rules from the following departments are up for public review: Agriculture, Juvenile Corrections, Building Safety, Education, Labor, the Board of Professional Engineers and Land Surveyors, the Idaho State Police, Health and Welfare, Insurance, the Board of Medicine, Parks and Recreation, Environmental Quality, Transportation, the Public Defense Commission and more.
While these agencies do a great job in many ways, they naturally represent their own perspective and interests in crafting rules. A public review process by those who must live with these rules is vital. These rules impact everyone but no one person needs to review every proposed change. Just review those that are of interest to you. Practical experience with these regulations makes all the difference. We will get the very best rules if those who have that experience, or who are directly affected by the proposed changes, take the time to review the changes and give feedback. Email comments to RulesReview@dfm.idaho.gov. Feel free to also share comments or concerns with me at jyoung@house.idaho.gov, and I will be happy to help with any follow-up that is needed.
Once the rules which are proposed have been reviewed and finalized by the executive branch, the final drafts of these rules will be submitted for review by the legislature in January when the legislative session begins. If you have concerns which are not adequately addressed by the executive agencies, you will want to bring them to the legislative committees in the House and the Senate which will review them next January.
This once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to simplify and reduce regulations on a massive scale will not be likely to come again any time soon and will not last forever. Please take this opportunity to review rules that interest you and help Idaho cut the red tape.