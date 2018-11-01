It was a refreshing change to see the topic of climate risk prominent in the conversation. Candidates for the Second Congressional District were questioned about the alarming new report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change.
In a nutshell, climate experts from the U.S. and around the world published updated findings that the climate is changing faster than anticipated, and we need to make dramatic changes across our economy starting immediately to protect ourselves from the worst scenarios of climate chaos. Thanks particularly to Seth Ogilvie from Idaho Public Television and Bryan Clark from the Post Register for asking each man for specifics on how he will respond to this warning.
As a member of Citizens’ Climate Lobby in Boise, I have worked with my fellow volunteer citizen lobbyists across the country to develop long-term respectful relationships with our members of Congress, to understand their perspectives on climate risk and its solutions.
We have appreciated Rep. Mike Simpson and his Idaho and D.C. staff members’ willingness to engage in dialogue with us about our concerns for Idaho in a warming world and our climate legislative proposal, Carbon Fee and Dividend. We are gratified to have a prominent Idaho Republican recognize the reality of climate change and advocate for government support for renewable energy research.
However, Mr. Simpson made some statements in the debate that deserve a response. It is misleading to say that there is an ongoing debate on whether human activity is the primary cause of our current warming. NASA and the National Academy of Sciences have clearly stated for years that the primary cause is greenhouse gas emissions from the burning of fossil fuels. This is the shining piece of good news in the worry over climate risk; our future is in our control.
When asked about his plan of action, Mr. Simpson said that a carbon price of about $5000 per ton would be required to effectively address the problem. That statement is a real head-scratcher and doesn’t match economists’ recommendations.
In 2017, Nobel prize-winning economist and former World Bank chief economist Nicholas Stern said that in order to rein in destructive carbon pollution, countries should implement a tax on carbon of $40 per ton by 2020 that would rise to as much as $100 per ton over the following decade. A recent paper in Climate Change Economics using 11 different carbon taxing models found that all significantly reduced greenhouse gas emissions, at prices as low as $25/ton of CO2 equivalent.
In the debate, it was the Democrat who talked about the need to enlist the power of market forces such as carbon pricing to address climate risk, and the Republican who presented the only option to be government funding of renewable technology research. We need both.
The honest way to discuss carbon pricing is to include revenue neutral plans, such as those proposed by non-partisan Citizens’ Climate Lobby and the Republican-led Climate Leadership Council. These plans return all carbon fees imposed on fossil fuel companies to the public in equal shares, protecting low-income families and stimulating the economy.
For perspective, a $40/ton price would raise the cost of gas by about 36 cents per gallon. More importantly, it would begin to drive investors and large companies to support increased energy efficiency and help us shift to clean, domestically produced, renewable energy. Both of these plans also include a carbon border adjustment or tariff on goods from countries without an equivalent carbon price. We know that all global economies need to participate in bringing emissions down.
Thanks to our debate organizers for spending time on an issue that needs urgent action. Now let’s have an honest debate on the best ideas going forward.