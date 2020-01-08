President Obama said it. Other politicians have repeated it. We’ve heard it for years. We continue to hear it all the time. Perhaps the most enduring and most damaging myth of global warming theory is that 97 percent of scientists agree that the earth is warming at alarming rates and that humans are the primary cause.
No one is trying to say that only a handful of scientists believe that humans are causing serious warming of the planet. Numerous scientists believe in catastrophic, human-caused global warming. However, there is no 97 percent consensus.
In 2015 over 30,000 scientists, including over 9,000 P.h.Ds, signed a petition expressing doubt about the dangers of human-produced greenhouse gases in the atmosphere, according to petitionproject.org. I quote from the petition: “There is no convincing scientific evidence that human release of carbon dioxide, methane, or other greenhouse gasses is causing or will, in the foreseeable future, cause catastrophic heating of the Earth’s atmosphere and disruption of the Earth’s climate. Moreover, there is substantial scientific evidence that increases in atmospheric carbon dioxide produce many beneficial effects upon the natural plant and animal environments of the Earth.”
In 2013 Lianne Lefsrud, a P.h.D. student, surveyed members of the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Alberta. Thirty-six percent expressed the belief that climate change is real, is not just a natural phenomenon and that humans are the main or central cause. However, this survey does not tell us how serious they believe the effects will be.
In 2012 The Netherlands Climate Assessment Agency surveyed 6,550 scientists who were doing research on climate science. They found that 43 percent agreed (with 95 percent-plus certainty) that over 50 percent of global surface warming was caused by humans.
In 2016 a survey of the American Meteorological Society found that 67 percent of its members believe that over the last 50 years, climate change is mostly or entirely caused by humans. The survey does not tell us, however, if the effects of climate change will be serious.
In September of 2019, a group of 500 scientists and professionals in related fields, including Massachusetts Institute of Technology climate scientist professor Richard Lindzen, wrote a letter to the general secretary of the United Nations. The letter states in part: “There is no climate emergency. Therefore, there is no cause for panic and alarm. We strongly oppose the harmful and unrealistic net-zero CO2 policy proposed for 2050.”
A study (the one cited by President Obama) by psychology P.h.D. student John Cook found that 97.1 percent of relevant published scientific articles agreed that humans contribute to global warming. This is not the same as saying that humans are a major contributor to global warming or that the effects of warming will be serious. When we look closer at Cook’s article, we find that two-thirds of the authors did not take a position on anthropogenic global warming. Of the one-third of scientific papers that took a position on the issue, 97 percent agreed that human activity was at least one cause of warming, but not necessarily a major cause.
The fact is that most scientists believe that other things being equal, human activity would make the climate slightly warmer. Many, however, do not believe that a climate disaster is in the offing.
No one knows what percentage of scientists believe that humans are causing catastrophic warming of the planet. No comprehensive survey has ever been done. But one thing is certain. It isn’t 97 percent. It may not even be a majority.