The problem with having a monopoly, one-party-rule over a given state is that the party often becomes focused on consolidating and increasing its own power and taking care of the wants/needs of the party faithful and elites, not “the people.” They can, in fact, become an “oligarchy” or a “tyranny of a republic,” as recently described by John Snyder.
Take for instance the recent lawsuit filed by Kootenai County Republican Party Chairman Brent Regan and Bonneville County Republican Party Vice Chairman Brian Smith to overturn Proposition 2.
I am not sure of Mr. Regan’s motives; however, I am speculating that Mr. Smith’s motivation must be profit, as Mr. Smith’s law firm profits from medical collections against people struggling due to the high cost of medical treatment in Idaho. Proposition 2 should significantly reduce those debts, hence reduce his profits. What other motivation could an elected Bonneville County Republican Party leader have for striking down an initiative recently passed by 65.2 percent of Bonneville County’s voters?
Mr. Smith recently stated that: “The problem with Proposition 2 is that it is so broad that it gives discretion to the Department of Health and Welfare.”
He’s questioning the “separation of powers,” where the federal government and most state governments supposedly have three equally powerful branches: one to legislate laws (Legislative Branch), one to implement and enforce laws (Executive Branch) and one to and ensure that laws/rules passed by the two elected branches comport with the constitution (Judicial Branch).
However, Mr. Smith assuredly knows that Idaho’s Constitution actually gives the Idaho Legislature an inordinate amount of authority to veto any and all rules promulgated by the governor and state agencies. Article III, Section 29 of the Idaho Constitution states:
“The legislature may review any administrative rule to ensure it is consistent with the legislative intent of the statute that the rule was written to interpret, prescribe, implement or enforce. After that review, the legislature may approve or reject, in whole or in part, any rule as provided by law. Legislative approval or rejection of a rule is not subject to gubernatorial veto under section 10, article IV, of the constitution of the state of Idaho.”
Therefore, the Idaho Legislature has unfettered authority to dictate how state agencies implement and enforce state laws. So much for the “checks and balances” on legislative powers and for Proposition 2 giving too much discretion to the Department of Health and Welfare.
This lawsuit appears to be a push for personal and/or party gain rather than for the benefit of Idahoans because Idahoans already made their decision in November.
Recently, local political consultant Steve Taggart said he was curious whether GOP legislators would put their name on the line to overturn a measure which just received overwhelming support of voters (60.6 percent statewide) because it could be politically risky. I am also curious to see which legislators associate themselves with Mr. Smith’s and Mr. Regan’s lawsuit because, frankly, doing so should be politically risky to those politicians.