Bob Ziel (and several others) have taken the controversy over the song “Baby its Cold Outside” to slam “lefty radicals” and insinuate we are the song police whose ultimate goal is to destroy the American way of life. Somehow I missed the original controversy but when I did hear about it, my first reaction was that it was another manufactured “right-wing strategy” to take a holiday song and use it against liberals.
Let me explain my side.
Is there possibly some truth to my gut reaction? I don’t believe the song is actually in danger of being banned by the government. I still hear it everywhere. I’m not going to deny that some radio stations may have decided not to put it on their Christmas playlists, but isn’t that their prerogative?
What is so bad about discussing the positive and negative consequences of cultural change? As a woman of a certain age, I remember well the acceptability of boys pressuring girls to go farther than they were comfortable doing. This mindset was considered youthful innocence when “Baby its Cold Outside” was written. But didn’t the mindset that no doesn’t really mean no sometimes lead to some young women being pressured and even forced into having sex before they were ready?
Sometimes it was even rape. Cultural norms have changed because women are speaking out. Many young men today think differently about what no means in light of the #metoo movement. Isn’t that a good thing?
Bob, perhaps you have a granddaughter who’s navigating her introduction into sexuality. If you do, doesn’t it make you feel better that her “no” is going to hold more weight than your mother’s did? We all want our daughters to be able to say no and have it be respected. For these positive cultural changes to occur we have to talk about them. What was your position when people were outraged by Ice-T’s song, “Cop Killer?” Did your opposition to political correctness apply then?
Are you old enough to remember when Ed Sullivan had the Rolling Stones on his show but insisted they edit the words to “Let’s Spend the Night Together?”
My point is, shouldn’t song lyrics be something we can have a conversation about?
I acknowledge that every youthful tussle over the boundaries of sex isn’t criminal. Personally, I interpret “Baby its Cold Outside” not as a rape in progress but as a playful repartee depicting a young women’s ambivalence about sex. But someone who has been date raped might see it differently. What’s wrong with talking about it? Just because some radio station somewhere decided to make a point about this song doesn’t mean that every Democrat in your neighborhood is a song Nazi.
Let’s not turn teaching moments into war. Let’s not turn every person who is in the opposite tribe into the enemy. We are all people, Bob.
I bet you and I might even like each other if we could sit down and talk about the things we have in common. We are both Americans. We love our families, our neighbors, our children. We believe in the idea of America that we were taught in seventh-grade civics even if we have different ideas on exactly what that means today.
Neither of us always right and neither of us is evil. Let’s call a truce. Maybe someday we could sit down with a cup of hot cocoa and listen to “Baby its Cold Outside.” I love that song.