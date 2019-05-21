In 1973, the Roe v. Wade decision determined that a state law (which included an exception to save the life of the mother) banning abortion was unconstitutional. The court ruled that states were forbidden from prohibiting or regulating abortions performed in the first trimester; during the second and third trimesters states were allowed to enact abortion laws “reasonably related” to the mother’s health.
The proverbial camel’s nose was in the tent. Presently in several states, late-term abortions are routinely performed; even reports of infanticide (the killing of babies after birth) occur in our nation. In the 1970s, we didn’t have ultrasound capabilities or other technologies that show without a doubt that a baby — not a glob of matter — is growing within a woman’s womb. In addition, advances make it possible to hear a baby’s heartbeat within weeks of conception, and premature babies are delivered as early as 21 weeks. Maybe for some people, it was excusable to argue whether abortion was all that bad 45 years ago, but the science is in.
As we look back through history, at one time slaves, and later Jewish people were not considered human. Shouts of “It’s my body!” and “It’s legal, so it must be okay,” ring hollow — abortion is not an issue, it is the issue. Moreover, it is a holocaust, with over 61 million children killed in the United States alone since the Roe v. Wade ruling. Abortion is murder — the deliberate ending of the life of one human being by another. In 2018, Planned Parenthood, in the forefront of abortion services, reported annual revenue of $1.66 billion, which includes about $563 million in taxpayer funds. Those funds free up other funding which pays for abortions.
Have we, as a nation and as a people, become desensitized to the evil that is abortion?
One bright spot is the recent movie Unplanned, the story of Abby Johnson, who worked as a director for Planned Parenthood in Texas for eight years until she helped with an actual abortion procedure. She witnessed first hand the ultrasound of a baby in the womb struggling to get away from the abortion suction tool. She immediately left her career and has become a powerful advocate for saving preborn babies and helping those involved in abortions to heal. It is a sad irony that girls as young as 13 can get an abortion but must be accompanied by a parent to watch Unplanned, as it was given an R movie rating.
More important than winning in the courts of law or legislation is building a “culture that cherishes innocent life,” as stated by President Trump in his 2019 State of the Union address. He continued, “Lawmakers in New York cheered with delight upon passage of legislation that would allow a baby to be ripped from the mother’s womb moments before birth ... and then ... the Governor of Virginia where he stated he would execute a baby after birth.”
President Trump asserted, “These are living, feeling, beautiful babies who will never get a chance to share their love and dreams with the world… Let us reaffirm a fundamental truth: all children — born and unborn — are made in the holy image of God.”
What can you do to change our culture? Contact Idaho Right-to-Life and Idaho Chooses Life and insist they support the Idaho Abortion Human Rights Act. Support and donate to pro-life organizations such as Stanton Healthcare and Madison Liberty Institute. Contact your elected officials. Share your knowledge and passion with others. Support our churches in being at the forefront of the abortion debate and bringing an end to the atrocity that is abortion.
How can we pray for God’s protection over our country and state when we as a people condone, and even celebrate, the killing of innocent preborn babies?