Shame on Gov. Little for legalizing discrimination against transgender people, including children, by signing the two statutes of bigotry passed by the Republican Legislature this year. Not only does his action enshrine hatred in Idaho’s legal and educational system and open Idaho to truly expensive lawsuits, but it also places a burden of proof on high school and college students that could prove onerous beyond their families’ capacity.
While both bills are disgusting, I want to concentrate on the bill banning transgender kids from participating in girls’ sports, as this bill, now law, presents the greatest burden on our educational system and on individual students. House Bill 500, now Idaho Statute 33-62, creates a whole new chapter in Idaho law under Title 33, Education, aimed solely at preventing the participation of transgender girls in girls’ sports.
The first question, of course, is how is this a problem? How many transgender girls have supposedly been sneaking onto girls’ teams to gain an alleged unfair advantage over their cisgender teammates? This is a non-existent problem “identified” by right-wing ideologues to whip up anti-transgender hysteria.
The next question is: How is this law to be enforced? Why, any student who feels that she has been “harmed” by some other student who is alleged to be transgender can demand an examination of the alleged transgender student. Can you imagine a student on a basketball team who hasn’t been getting the court time that the student (or, more likely, her parent) thinks is due, calling out a better player and demanding an examination? If you can’t, you haven’t seen parents fighting at a Little League game or jumping onto a field or court to argue with a referee.
So, what is this “examination” required by the new law? Here is the language of the stature: “If disputed, a student [the alleged transgender student] may establish sex by presenting a signed physician’s statement that shall indicate the student’s sex based solely on: (a) The student’s internal and external reproductive anatomy; (b) The student’s normal endogenously produced levels of testosterone; and © An analysis of the student’s genetic makeup.”
Who is going to pay for this required three-part examination? Can you imagine a star player in rural Idaho asking her family to pay for such an exam? Should a poor school district be required to do so? What about a school district with enough right-wing ideologues full of wind-bag conspiracy theories to do this over and over again?
The biological determinism enshrined in this bill is long out of date but is the touchstone for deeply conservative politicians terrified of change and committed to an anti-gay, anti-transgender ideology. This ideology will force Idaho to expend valuable funds in a losing court case that has already been decided. We will face significant conflicts with interscholastic sports organizations. We will, once again, reinforce the perception of Idaho as a conservative backwater unable to meet the real needs of our citizens and committed to both frivolous and damaging legislation that has little relevance to reality.