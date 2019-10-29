Most Henrys Lake anglers know that fishing success near Duck Creek is dependent on summer flows. During drought years, little water flows to the mouth and fish don’t congregate.
Likewise, spawning and rearing habitat in this vital Henrys tributary is minimal during poor water years. Side channels dry up and stream temperatures increase and are not be suitable for fingerling rearing.
Simply stated, increase flows in Duck Creek and you increase fishing opportunity and improve habitat for Yellowstone cutthroat trout.
In 2015 the Henrys Lake Technical Committee formed to identify and prioritize fish habitat projects on Henrys Lake. The group identified the Duck Creek drainage as the number one priority. A project on Rock Creek (the largest tributary to Duck Creek) installing diversion control structures would increase flows by diverting water during periods when landowner irrigation was unnecessary.
In the winter of 2018, the Idaho Department of Fish and Game Regional Fisheries Manager Brett High, coordinated efforts with the United States Forest Service, the Henrys Lake Foundation and local landowners to initiate the project. Landowners Mike Moedl and Lynn Briggs had approved the project. Fabrication for the metal structures began under the supervision of USFS employees Lee Mabey and Louis Wasniewski. Construction site work was provided by IDFG personnel. Project funding was provided by the Henrys Lake Foundation and grants.
In October 2019 the diversion structures were installed. In the spring of 2020, flumes will be added to monitor flows and reduce erosion.
Sawtell Peak and the Centennial mountains maintain winter snows well into late summer. From these snowy fields, Rock Creek flows. Thanks to this collaborative effort and dedicated landowners, water flowing from this tributary will now contribute to Duck Creek. Fish habitat will be improved and anglers will benefit.
For over three decades, fish habitat improvement projects have been implemented on Henrys Lake. The Henrys Lake Foundation has provided funding, technical expertise, collaboration skills and labor to most of these projects. We are pleased to see our members' contributions go towards projects that benefit fish habitat and angler opportunity.