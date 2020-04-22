This morning I had the distinct displeasure of reading that Mr. Trump had tweeted a call to U.S. citizens to “liberate” Michigan, Minnesota and Virginia, apparently from the evil scourge of placing the welfare of the public ahead of personal inconvenience. Exactly why he invoked the Second Amendment to do this is unclear, presumably to rally his base to support his declining popularity over his mishandling of the pandemic response.
Given that his appeal was couched in the language of “protecting the Second Amendment,” he had to be aware that it would, once again, stir up the fringe groups, who would then demonstrate their core belief that they are entitled to do whatever they want, regardless of the cost to the country. Make no mistake: These groups are not pulling at the oars with everyone else in the boat. They want everyone else out so the boat is theirs.
Mr. Trump plays on and encourages this divisiveness. Some of his supporters have implied that there might be violence. His tweets are vague, but in context, it might be construed that Mr. Trump supports this attempt at intimidation. He has used the term “liberate” as a response to lawful action by the state governors, couched as protecting the Second Amendment — which has not recently been a priority, given the current emergency.
The president has the authority to do many things granted to him by the Constitution. He is restricted in his authority by the same document. He does not have uninhibited authority over the country, rather, he is second in the chain. At the top is the Constitution of the United States. Should he violate this law of the land, he should bear in mind that there are millions who swore an oath to “uphold and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies foreign and domestic.” Many of us remain bound by that oath. I dislike the trivialization of the Second Amendment by using it as a tool for manipulation.
It is the duty of the governors to ensure the welfare and safety of the citizens of each state. It is Dr. Fauci’s task to try and keep things on an even keel in assessing the risk of, and the nation’s response to, the pandemic. I believe people have a right to choose many things for themselves. Their right to choose does not extend to unlawful behavior or the reckless endangerment of others by their actions. We, as citizens, have a duty to support the people working hard to get us through this.
In a time of national crisis, we must together do the right thing for all our people.