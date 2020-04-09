Gov. Cuomo fights for New York. Gov. Newsom fights for California. Gov. Inslee fights for Washington.
Their health care systems are at risk of collapse. They’re desperate. They’re competing with each other, and the federal government, for medical supplies: ventilators, masks, gowns, hospital beds and more.
They are on the front lines of dealing with a worldwide pandemic, and where is the federal government? The president is worried about a potential financial crisis. He blames the pandemic for the stock market crash. He fights for a booming economy.
So, who is fighting for the United States of America? No one, apparently.
It doesn’t need to be that way. America thirsts for leadership that will address both the pandemic and rescuing our economy. Contrary to the president’s wishful thinking, both problems will be here long after the November election.
America wants action now; stop the panic and help us get back to work — safely. How?
First, implement the Defense Production Act to direct manufacture of — and organized distribution of — every item needed by our public health system to address this pandemic. That means producing excess ventilators and personal protective equipment for health care workers now. That means voluntary testing for every person in this country for the virus and for its antibodies as soon as possible. Make testing mandatory if and when necessary.
Second, use another bailout for every single worker — legal or not — to receive free healthcare and unemployment benefits in the event they do become ill from this virus after returning to work.
Our panic will end when every American has some confidence in our nation’s leadership. That confidence will come when our political leaders give our health care professionals the tools they need and then — most importantly — get out of their way and let them do their job.
Our panic will end when Americans can stop viewing everyone else as a carrier of the virus. Our panic will end when Americans of all ages know that they can and will be treated for the disease without fear of bankruptcy.
In peacetime, voters elect political leaders to provide for our defense and well-being. We expect our political leaders to develop plans to defend against any enemy. We expect our leaders to identify generals to develop and execute those plans. We expect our leaders to provide the tools the generals and troops need for battle.
Our president has declared we are at war with the COVID-19 virus. Only when he provides our health care generals with the tools they need and gets out of their way will the panic end. Only then will our nation be able to get back to work — safely.
Instead, our president ignores urgent pleas for help based on the advice of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, according to a recent Bloomberg Report.
In wartime, the generals lead the fight — not our political leaders.
Any president, who plays “general” and ignores the desperate cries for help from their troops, based on the advice of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, will soon be the “former” president.