The facts are indisputable and more than sufficient to justify the House of Representative’s impeachment inquiry into the presidency of Donald Trump. A majority of Americans, polls conclude, believe that Trump should be impeached and removed from office. Trump himself said Monday that his impeachment is “a foregone conclusion.”
As the whole world knows, President Trump, in a July 25 phone call pressured Ukranian President Volodmyr Zelensky to investigate former Vice-President Joe Biden, in return for releasing congressionally appropriated military aid to Ukraine and a presidential meeting in the White House. Various Trump advisors, including Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney and the U.S. Ambassador to the European Union, Gordon Soundland, have confirmed Trump’s quid pro quo: dirt on Biden for military aid that Ukraine desperately needed to defend itself against Russian aggression.
Trump flagrantly abused the power of his office to extort, from a foreign government, interference in the 2020 presidential election, for the explicit purpose of promoting his own reelection chances. Trump thus deployed the full force and weight of the United States for his own personal gain and political advantage, an act of profound corruption, in and of itself worthy of an impeachment inquiry. In addition, Trump violated federal law, which declares that it is illegal for “a person to solicit, accept, or receive” anything of value from a foreign national in connection with a United States election.
Trump’s shakedown of Zelensky is not the first time he has sought foreign interference in an American election. Days after news broke about his pressure on Zelensky Trump, in front of television cameras, invited China to conduct its own investigation of Biden. Trump’s brazen violation of constitutional limits, federal law and disregard of the hallowed American principle of free and fair elections — of, by and for Americans — has become a predictable pattern. Everyone remembers, for instance, his nationally televised appeal to the Russians to intervene in the 2016 election: “Russia, are you listening?”
The July 25 phone conversation is reminiscent of the smoking gun tape that defined Watergate, the infamous conversation that convinced Americans that President Richard Nixon was, indeed, a crook. Speaker Nancy Pelosi was on the firmest of foundations in opening an impeachment inquiry. In fact, she would have been remiss in her own duties if she had refused to open an impeachment inquiry.
The inquiry, and Trump’s actions, is likely to build a respectable list of impeachable offenses. Trump’s efforts to block testimony before the House Intelligence Committee, by current and former administration officials (increasingly ignored by courageous, professional and patriotic citizens) are acts of obstruction of justice of a coequal branch of government, are worthy of an impeachment inquiry. His plan to hold the G-7 at his own property, the Doral Resort, since scuttled by outrage from both Republicans and Democrats who recognized in Trump’s self-aggrandizing avarice, a gross violation of the emoluments clause was, demonstrably, an impeachable offense. If Speaker Pelosi wishes, she could task House committees to investigate Trump’s previous misconduct, the many attempts to obstruct justice documented by special counsel Robert Mueller. Those acts more than merit an impeachment inquiry.
To be clear, there would be no merit to an impeachment inquiry grounded on Trump’s assertion that he is a “stable genius,” enjoys “unlimited” power under Article II of the Constitution and possesses “great and unmatched wisdom.” Nor would there be justification because of his crude and vulgar attacks on those who criticize him: “Mitt Romney is a pompous ass,” or that Joe Biden was “a good vice-president because he kissed Obama’s ass,” or in his dismissal of the House inquiry as “bullsh — impeachment.” Descriptions of his critics as engaging in “treason” don’t provide grounds for an impeachment inquiry either.
The framers of the Constitution recognized the need for the mechanism of impeachment, possibly for the removal of a president before another election, for without it, as Benjamin Franklin told fellow delegates in the Constitutional Convention, “there would be no recourse but to assassination.” Impeachment was preferable, the framers decided.
The framers’ laundry list of high crimes and misdemeanors included corruption, abuse of power, presidential violation of foreign affairs powers, usurpation of power, subversion of the Constitution, negligence, perfidy, a scheme of peculation or oppression, and serious misconduct.
The House is surely correct to recognize the relevance of those impeachable offenses — corruption and abuse of power, at a minimum — in President Trump’s pressure on the Ukrainian president. Others hit close to home and more than warrant the current impeachment inquiry. In the Convention, James Madison spoke for his colleagues when he declared that a president should be impeached for “betrayal of his trust to a foreign power.” What would Madison say of Trump’s acts?