Adler is President of the Alturas Institute, dedicated to advancing American Democracy by promoting the Constitution, civic education, gender equality and the equal protection of the law. He has lectured nationally and internationally on the Constitution, and his scholarly writings have been quoted by the U.S. Supreme Court and lower federal courts. This column is the subject of a public lecture that he will deliver tonight at 6:30 p.m, at The Downtown Events Center. The public is invited