If you are suffering from whiplash exhaustion due to the abrupt policy changes our president makes on a tweet-by-tweet basis, you are not alone.
In August, Trump floated a cut in the payroll tax and backed away, just like in his 2015 campaign he promised a huge tax cut for the middle class. Guess what, the huge tax cut went to the very rich and corporate America. What little tax cut the middle class got expires the end of 2025. Not true for the well-heeled Republican supporters. They get to keep theirs while handing us a $900 billion deficit this year and a $1 trillion-dollar projected deficit next year.
In August, Trump’s on-and-off China tariffs have left farmers, businesses and consumers’ heads spinning at the projected increase cost to consumers approaching $1,000 per family and more farmers filing for bankruptcy.
And how about those increased background checks Trump talked about after the El Paso and Dayton domestic terror murders? After a phone conversation with the National Rifle Association President Wayne Lapierre, our president started backpedaling.
Also in August, our president floated purchasing Greenland. When Denmark’s Prime Minister, Mette Frederiksen, told Trump Greenland wasn’t for sale, our president said her reply was nasty, which makes the prime minister one of 14 women he has so labeled.
Now, if your head is still not spinning, think about the 41 Republican senators who supported President Trump using military money to pay for his vanity wall. Guess what? That $3.6 billion is coming from military projects in their states to pay for 175 miles of infamous fence.
Just this weekend we learned that our president canceled a secret Camp David meeting with the Taliban within days before the anniversary of the Taliban 9/11 attack. Why would a president even think of giving legitimacy to a terror group responsible for killing 3,000 Americans, not including those killed fighting in Afghanistan, and leaving hundreds of emergency responders with crippling diseases in the aftermath?
Don’t think for a minute that this isn’t strategic. It is. It is the way Trump negotiates. He is negotiating us with chaotic and daily exhaustion, no different than what Mohammed Ali did in the Rope-a-Dope, “Rumble in the Jungle” fight he had with George Foreman in 1974. Mohammed Ali won the fight by exhausting his opponent.
Trump is doing the same thing to us in his daily, about-face, crazy-making, pathological, insatiable, attention-getting policy reversals. He is exhausting us all “Rope-a-Dopes.” I for one am not looking forward to four more exhausting years following the 2020 election. I hereby resign from the “Rope-a-Dope” party and am actively looking to join the “Anybody But” party.