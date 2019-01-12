David Pecker, the publisher of The National Enquirer and other tabloids owned by American Media Inc., agreed to funnel $150,000 in hush money to Karen McDougal (a former Playboy bunny), with whom Trump had an extramarital affair prior to the 2016 election. Salacious news like this could have buried any chance to win an already close election.
AMI admitted in one of the latest major flips by Trump supporters that, “Pecker offered help to deal with negative stories about that presidential candidate’s relationships with women by, among other things, assisting the campaign in identifying such stories so that they could be purchased and their publication avoided,” also known in tabloid circles as “catch and kill.”
As part of the statement of admitted facts, “the payment mentioned above was made in concert with the campaign and says that Pecker, Michael Cohen (Trump Organization and personal attorney), and “at least one other member of the campaign” were in the meeting. According to the Wall Street Journal, the “other person was Trump.” The statement says that AMI’s “principal purpose in making the payment was to suppress the woman’s story so as to prevent it from influencing the election.”
These statements are consistent with Michael Cohen’s guilty plea resulting from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York investigation of Cohen’s payments to Stormy Daniels and McDougal. Cohen said his actions were “at the direction” of an unnamed candidate to influence the election. At Cohen’s recent sentencing, Cohen came clean and said he thought it was his duty to cover up “Trump’s dirty deeds.”
Former assistant U.S. Attorney Daniel Goldman said, “if Trump is now in the room, as early as August of 2015 and in combination with the recording where Trump clearly knows what Cohen is talking about with regarding to David Pecker, you now squarely place Trump in the middle of a conspiracy to commit campaign finance fraud,” a felony.
Perhaps now would be a good time for President Trump to acquire a nice piece of property for a luxury prison. It would likely need a Trump wing for his family.