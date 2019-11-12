I can now predict that President Donald Trump will be reelected. Some may ask how I can call it a year ahead. It is because we have just reached a tipping point. As the Democrats continue their never-ending, inexplicable behavior, it becomes intuitively obvious to the most casual observer that they are becoming more irrational. It will not stop. For conservatives, it is the gift that keeps on giving.
The president gets the two top terrorists. Biden says we got the ISIS leader in spite of Trump. Obama got bin Laden on his watch and got credit. I wrote about Biden earlier, hoping he would stand up to the radicals. He hasn’t. Pelosi and Biden are moderates in their socialistic party. Even Obama looks moderate in this cabal. They’ve gone too far.
They just went over the cliff with the impeachment frenzy. Our president made an appropriate call to a world leader and now is being attacked for high crimes and misdemeanors.
Such claims are ridiculous and embarrassing to our nation, shun a valid election and defile the office of the presidency. I’ve written about the dangers and misdeeds by our democratic socialists. Don’t they ever look in the mirror? If they do, they transfer their own misdeeds to attack Republicans, who they say are the prevaricators and haters, not them.
I thank the Post Register for publishing my series of letters about the socialism, communism and dictatorship chain. Socialism and freedom are antonyms in the terrible, well-documented world histories of millions of political murders. Denmark’s government has just published a 20 memorandum explaining why their country is not socialist.
Sweden has a hybrid government with enough socialism in it to make citizens dislike it and its highest taxes in the world. Venezuela once had one of the world’s largest gold reserves. They burned through it under socialism. Likewise, their largest oil reserves in the world were compromised under socialism.
Numerous TV commentators, comedians, movie moguls and stars are about seeking fame and fortune to establish relevance. How can these Trump haters go to work bashing our president every minute, hour, day, month and year? Many experienced celebrities like David Gergen, an advisor to four presidents, have gone on camera with the radical Democratic talking heads. They don’t stay long, preferring to flee the scene. Tom Brokaw says the Democrats don’t have the goods for impeachment. Democrats must continue their impeachment antics to get an audience. They can’t draw large crowds and raise funds like Trump. Get ready for the next chapters as names like Barr, Durham, Horowitz and Huber will report on criminal investigations.
I’ve been asked to give my current political views. Here they are.