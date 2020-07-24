Our two political parties represent radically divergent visions for America.
The 2020 Idaho Republican Platform states, in part, “We believe we are inheritors of a distinct Western Civilization and that our traditional culture safeguards our identity as a free people.”
Perhaps the culture of which they speak comes to us through the Judeo-Christian ethos, which enjoins loving one’s neighbor as oneself. Perhaps it channels the best of the Enlightenment through belief in truth and in faith that rationality can solve human problems.
One fears, however, that allusions to an idealized past (“make America great again”) encourage the darker devils of our nature. Does hearkening back to an idealized past lead to a forgetting to account for wrongs done in the nation’s name? Many within the Republican party follow Donald Trump and the Idaho Freedom Foundation’s proud support of walls, anti-mask protests, immigrant-bashing, voter suppression, and attacks on people’s right to choose and express their gender.
It was not always this way. At the end of his presidency, Ronald Reagan shared his vision of what America might become:
“(America) in my mind it was a tall, proud city built on rocks stronger than oceans, wind-swept, God-blessed and teeming with people of all kinds living in harmony and peace: a city with free ports that hummed with commerce and creativity. And if there had to be city walls, the walls had doors and the doors were open to anyone with the will and the heart to get here.”
A vision of a free and open society crosses party lines and generational perspectives. Franklin D. Roosevelt in a 1941 address to Congress advocated America’s involvement against the Nazis: “The need of the moment is that our actions and our policy should be devoted primarily — almost exclusively — to meeting the foreign peril. For all our domestic problems are now a part of the great emergency.” He advocated four freedoms for all people, based on American values: freedom of speech and expression, the freedom to worship God in our own way, freedom from want and freedom from fear.
The Democratic Party Platform asserts: “Idaho Democrats uphold the protections and responsibilities guaranteed to us by our state and national Constitutions. We fight for everyone to attain those rights and liberties when not fully realized.”
We have learned in the past several months how precious is our community and the lives that make it work. The tripartite pandemics of COVID-19, racism and economic inequality tarnish America’s reputation abroad and at home. Reagan’s vision and Roosevelt’s words remind us why we are proud to be Americans. Democrats believe in the potential of our country to meet solutions with creativity and cooperation. Our vision holds that many voices lend strength to our community. As you prepare to vote in the upcoming election, ask candidates to share their thinking. Do they embrace openness and value diverse voices or do they turn away from the best of what our society has to offer?