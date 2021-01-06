Wow. In the Christmas edition of the paper, it is obvious that a couple of readers have taken a huge swig of the Trump Kool-Aid. One writer asserts that “We have ... massive voter fraud ... they have proof that tens of thousands of unfolded absentee ballots were counted — and that’s just the tip of the iceberg.”
These are the same claims that Mr. Trump made in his five or six dozen lawsuits he has filed in an attempt to overturn the will of the American people. With maybe one or two exceptions, those lawsuits have been thrown out of court or ruled against. I just can’t find it in my soul to believe that the entire judicial system is involved in a scheme to cheat Trump out of that which he deems to be rightfully his: control of the United States.
I beg this writer, please show us some proof of your allegations. Please prove to us that what you say is true. I challenge you to do so.
The writer continues with the insanity, “Biden can buy a $46 million house.” A little fact-checking will show that Biden owns two homes worth slightly less than $5 million total. Now, I realize that there’s not much difference between $5 million and $46 million; just a small error on the writer’s part. I mean, what’s $39 million between friends? I make $39 million mistakes in my bank account all the time.
Here’s a dose of reality (and truth) for the writer, both of which are hard for some people to swallow, Joe Biden has not been in Congress for years. He has not been vice president for almost four years. Biden made about $10 million in speaking fees in 2017 alone. That amount can buy a few houses.
The allegations that Hunter Biden accepted payouts from China and Ukraine certainly have not been hidden. Those allegations have been in the news for months. And perhaps the reason that Attorney General Barr, Trump’s hand-picked lap dog, did not pursue charges is that there was nothing to pursue. The writer’s preconceived ideas would not allow her to even consider that possibility.
The writer did get one thing right. Our representatives in Washington are a bunch of spineless slugs. The writer calls for a convention of states to impose term limits on Congress. Idaho just had the opportunity to “term limit” Mr. Simpson and Mr. Risch, and we chose not to. A lot of folks think that a convention of states is a good idea. The problem is that no one knows how to convene one. No one knows what the rules would be. No one knows if the convention would only consider term limits or if other constitutional amendments would be proposed — amendments like modifying or eliminating the Second Amendment or an amendment to throttle the freedom of speech or freedom of the press. A convention of states could open up a huge can of worms.
Another Trumpster writes, “The epitome of corruption ... the Democratic Party and the Biden family.” One thing that has always puzzled me is: How it is possible that the Democrats are the corrupt party, but it’s all the Republicans who go to jail?
Now let’s look at reality. Trump lost the election, by a large margin. It was not close. Trump continues to promote unrest in this country by contending that the election was rigged, that he won the election and it was stolen from him. No thinking person can actually believe that Trump won the election. Trump’s many court losses have proven that he lost. Trump’s attempts to overturn a legitimate election is nothing more than an attempted coup. His attempts to coerce the governors and secretaries of state of Georgia, Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Ohio amounts to nothing less than sedition.
Trump’s continuing to take money from his lemmings on the promise that he will overturn the election is nothing short of fraudulent. His failure to cooperate with the incoming Biden administration is nothing short of treasonous.