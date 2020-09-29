The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission and the NRC Advisory Committee on Reactor Safeguards found several serious safety problems that the NuScale designers had missed and have yet to remedy.
Despite recent NRC approval, which was not unanimous, of the NuScale Design Certification Application, the devil is in the details. The NRC has taken the approach that the details of several serious safety issues raised during the review can wait to be worked out later.
This apparently shifts the funding to resolve design and safety problems so that it will be coming out of the Utah Associated Municipal Power Systems combined license holder, like city of Idaho Falls electricity ratepayers.
This is good for NuScale and its financially tapped out investors like Fluor Corporation but bad for citizens in the cities associated with UAMPS.
There are several documents on the NRC’s website that describe the serious reactor accident issues remaining unresolved despite NRC’s approval. The documents can be accessed on the NRC’s website, and I would be glad to provide information to anyone wanting detailed citations.
The NuScale design problems include the accident risk of boron dilution events that can cause core failure; the potential for rapid degradation of the unique steam generators (which can be a safety problem or simply an economic disaster); performance degradation associated with the emergency core cooling valves; the accident risk dominance of the reactor building crane and load handling accidents uniquely associated with NuScale; the large uncertainty associated with the existing rosy accident risk estimates; and accident risks associated with having the circus of 12 operating reactors in one facility.
The estimated NuScale construction costs doubled back in July. As to how much the NuScale reactors will actually cost to construct, it’s anyone’s guess, but keep in mind that in the U.S. two AP1000 reactors in South Carolina were finally canceled, leaving ratepayers on the hook for billions of dollars that will never generate any electricity. The cost of construction continues climbing for the two AP1000 reactors at Plant Vogtle in Georgia that are still under construction, currently exceeding four times the original estimate.
Premature closures of nuclear power plants in the U.S. continue, as maintaining and repairing these nuclear plants is not economical. Unprofitable nuclear plants beg for large state financial bailouts.
NuScale’s past optimistic construction cost estimates appear to have relied on very favorable financing. Typical assumptions regarding financing costs made the project uneconomic even before the estimated cost of construction doubled. Small modular reactors cost more per megawatt than the larger nuclear reactors, which are the most uneconomical energy source there is.
The NRC’s putting off safety issue resolution until construction begins virtually assures major cost overruns in the future will be paid from your monthly electricity bill.
For those people concerned about climate change, NuScale’s estimated operating date has now slid 10 years into the future, to 2029, and given the hurdles to be overcome, that is likely to be optimistic. New nuclear build is simply too expensive and too slow to install to play a role in climate change.
In 2019 the state of Idaho gutted longstanding laws on the release of radionuclides to the air. Releasing radionuclides to the skies of Idaho may be virtually unenforceable, and it will be difficult to tell how much of it comes from the proposed NuScale reactors as opposed to coming from other Idaho National Laboratory operations.
And Idaho can expect to store NuScale spent nuclear fuel for the years to come, as after decades of trying, there is still no permanent disposal solution for disposal of spent nuclear fuel. This technology is in no way a clean technology.
Wiser utilities in the region refused to entertain the NuScale project risks. Naïve UAMPS board members persuaded by smooth PowerPoint presentations full of half-truths and falsehoods no longer have any excuse. Get the facts. Pull out now from the misguided UAMPS project to build NuScale small modular reactors before it’s too late to withdraw from this expensive boondoggle in the making.