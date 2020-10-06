Idaho Falls is poised to play a pivotal role in the next generation of nuclear power plants, called “small modular reactors.”
With those words, the Post Register backs the continued investment of taxpayer dollars to underwrite the nuclear industry’s effort to move its new small modular reactor technology off the drawing board and into the real world. How much? The Post Register is a little shy about putting a number to it but does say the costs “are not small.” As in tens of millions of dollars.
The Utah Associated Municipal Power Systems plans to fund the SMR development through a consortium of its member utilities that subscribe to the project. But the plan has run into problems. Some towns that were part of the cooperative venture have done the math and withdrawn their participation, writing off hundreds of thousands of dollars as sunk costs, largely because the electricity generated would not be cost-competitive — natural gas, solar, hydro and wind energy would all be cheaper.
Logan, Utah’s council voted 4-1 to withdraw; the Lehi and Kaysville city councils’ votes to walk away were unanimous. What do they know that the Post Register doesn’t want its readers to think about?
The Post Register touts the energy as “clean” and “carbon-free.” But the process of producing the enriched uranium fuel for the reactor, including mining, milling, processing, enrichment and machining, is a highly energy-intensive process. Also not counted — nuclear waste that will remain deadly for hundreds of millions of years. The NuScale-designed reactors will produce more waste per megawatt than conventional “old technology” reactors. Those reactors have generated 80,000 tons of waste that will be disposed of at — oh, right, we don’t have a repository or a dump for spent nuclear fuel, despite 70 years of trying to site one.
The Small Modular Reactor project is fraught with uncertainty. This past July, developers raised the cost estimate to $6.1 billion; it started out at $3.1 billion. They’re also counting on an iffy $1.4 billion handout from the federal government to meet the budget. And this summer they pushed the timeline for completing the first unit back four years, from 2026 to 2030.
In fact, all but the most ardent and determined nuclear power boosters understand the deal is a rotten one. Nuclear power can’t compete financially and can’t clean up its own mess. It claims to be “clean,” but it can’t compete with solar, hydro or wind — true renewables. On top of that, UAMPS’ project meets a need that doesn’t exist — less than a third of the power they plan to generate is actually subscribed to by their own member utilities.
A decision on what Idaho Falls should do in this “pivotal moment” should be made by fully informed decision-makers representing a fully informed public. After all, it’s the public’s money they are sinking in an unproven technology that is neither clean nor green — and is cost-prohibitive to boot.