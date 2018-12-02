Recently, the Russian Coast Guard, captured three Ukrainian naval vessels, wounding several sailors in the process. The ships were attempting to sail to Mariupol through the Azov Strait – a narrow passage between the Azov and Black Sea.
This route took the ships between Russian-occupied Crimea and Russian territory near Kerch. According to a 2003 treaty signed by Russia and Ukraine, the Azov Sea is to be shared territorial waters. As Russia has done with several other international agreements (most recently the Intermediate Nuclear Forces Treaty with the United States) it ignored the text of treaties and captured the ships for “trespassing” in Russian territory.
This fallout from this incident is still taking shape, but numerous Ukrainian officials declared the incident an “act of war.” Far-right Ukrainian protestors linked to the Azov movement (who has fought Russian-backed forces in Eastern Ukraine for four years) attempted to storm the Russian Embassy in Kyiv. The National Defense Council responded by declaring martial law – citing the need to protect critical infrastructure against Russian invasion.
The president responded with perfunctory remarks. He said that he, “did not like what was happening either way.” This was interpreted by Moscow as giving leave for their actions. Just this week, Russian state-run media made the point of running headlines that stated that the President sided with Russia.
Furthermore, after the incident, President Trump tweeted criticisms of CNN, NATO, Mexico, and Robert Mueller. This is just another in a long line of Russian actions that the President ignores. President Putin seems to be the only world leader not to draw the ire of this President Trump, despite the constant flouting of norms and worldwide security. Such is the consequence of a world absent of U.S. influence.
When the United States puts special conditions on its values, like the protection of allies, the development of democracy and the adherence to treaties, the world’s most nefarious actors are given a road-map to violate international norms. As is the case in Ukraine, people die as a consequence.
President Trump did not tell the Russians to blockade the Azov Strait. Their blockade will not change the day-to-day life of the vast majority of Americans. However, achieving our goals and keeping conflict to a minimum is threatened when a U.S. president demands “dues” for military alliances, and apologizes for dictators who kill journalists. Striving for better outcomes in states like these do not diminish American power – it enhances it.
Republicans and Democrats alike have stood with American partners in Eastern Europe. It is time for this President to do the same. And it is time for Congress to exercise its Constitutional authority and place tighter sanctions on Russia. Incoming Chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Senator Jim Risch is in a perfect position to do so. So long as this country’s leaders remain silent, Russia will only engage in greater provocations.