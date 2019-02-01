The Post Register Editorial Board enthusiastically attacked the local Republican Party again on Jan. 16. It’s not the first time and likely won’t be the last, but a response is merited.
First, let’s get something straight: The Bonneville County Republican Central Committee is made up of unpaid volunteers. While most news reporters pride themselves on speaking truth to power, the Editorial Board at the Post Register seems to prefer disparaging your good neighbors who dare to donate their time, money and energy towards promoting the Republican principles of liberty that most of us hold dear.
Besides the inaccuracies in this latest article, the Editorial Board makes clear by their own words that they feel quite differently about the purpose of a political party:
n The Editorial Board writes that political parties exist to support politicians and consolidate electoral power. Conversely, the Bonneville County Republican Central Committee believes that parties exist to advance important shared principles – in Republicans’ case, things like free markets, American prosperity and traditional family values.
n The Editorial Board again mocks the idea of platform principles, but Bonneville County Republicans believe that statements of principle are important – the U.S. Constitution and Declaration of Independence come to mind as examples.
n The Editorial Board encourages politicians to evade telling voters their positions, throw away candidate questionnaires and instead align closely with big donor organizations. County Republicans believe that voters have a right to know where candidates stand on individual issues and believe that good leaders should align with and listen to their party base.
n The Editorial Board doesn’t think that Republicans should take a stand on important topics. We believe that standing for principle is exactly what we should be doing.
n The Post Register often endorses liberals from Boise and bureaucrats who parachute in from D.C. The Republican Central Committee supports local people like our new lieutenant governor from right here in Bonneville County.
n Over the years, the Post Register has called our community volunteers names like troll, extremist, right-winged and even hateful. We’ll leave it up to you to decide who is extreme and hateful.
The fact is, Bonneville County is overwhelmingly Republican. Views like those expressed by the Post Register Editorial Board are the extreme ones. Maybe that’s why our ranks of volunteer supporters continue to swell while newspaper readership appears to dwindle. Voters continue to elect Republicans to virtually every office in the County because, despite attacks from the Editorial Board, the principles of the Republican platform resonate with the people of Bonneville County. We will continue to advance those principles.
You cannot get a straight story about the local Republican Party from the Post Register, but you can do what they won’t. If you agree with the platform principles laid out here and in our other weekly articles, we invite you to contact your local Republican precinct officer or come attend our monthly meetings. No matter what the Post Register Editorial Board says, together we are making a real difference.