I was having trouble understanding the reasoning as to why Republicans were fixated on adding sideboards on Medicaid expansion. It would add a new layer of bureaucracy and significant expense, the sort of things that Republicans typically rail against. There had to be other reasons that I had not yet grasped.
Then an explanation suddenly jumped out at me. The people affected are the working poor, a group of people traditionally exploited and looked down upon by the “upper classes.” As a child in the 1940s, I often heard the term “poor white trash” and worse. They were considered “underclass” Americans and were often discriminated against in a variety of ways. They often lacked a high school degree and generally worked in a variety of service jobs.
Could it be that the Legislature was sending a message to the working poor not to expect anything from the government? Or was it simply to dishearten them so they would shut up and go back to their minimum wage jobs?
Then it occurred to me that they might actually be sending an even more ominous message; we want a group of working poor that accepts that they will always be poor and will have to work until they die their premature death. Could this be the true reason behind Medicaid sideboards?
Most Republicans will be horrified at this charge, and rightly so. But then what happens to Republican legislators who dare to cast an independent vote? They are primaried as happened to the person representing my district, 30A. He only voted the party line about 90 percent and the rest of the time dared to vote his conscience. He was quickly replaced in the next primary. Defeating a sitting Republican legislator in the primary is easily accomplished since very few actually show up to vote and the main people who do vote are a few loyalists who obey the dictates of the party.
This raises the question as to who determines Republican policy. Doyle Beck recently published a column explaining the mechanism but did not delve into people who donate large sums of “dark money” that funds much of the Republican campaigns. When the Supreme Court issued their Citizens United decree in a narrow 5-4 decision, they handed millionaires and billionaires the power to swing elections without having to declare anything.
So, this raises the question: Would the Idaho Republican Party dare to cross their most reliable and wealthy donors by going against their wishes? The opioid crises have demonstrated the extent to which certain wealthy individuals are willing to undermine the integrity of our always great nation. Why wouldn’t they want to maintain a class of people who are easily exploited?