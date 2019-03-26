Mr. Fuller is to be commended for his compassion for helpless babies and the concern for the “soul of our nation” in his March 13 column. However, his stance weaves together personal beliefs, the role of government and political labeling. It would be better to unravel these strands in order to find true solutions.
First, in centuries past, few cultures had any means of preventing unwanted pregnancies. Infanticide may be abhorrent to us, but if you had to watch your child die a slow death from starvation or deformities, which would be the better of two bad choices? Yes, there were human sacrifices to the “gods,” usually children and women who were expendable. Why aren’t “we, the people” making it easier for women to obtain contraceptives so fewer would even need to consider abortion?
Secondly, there is a real difference between early term abortion and infanticide. Men especially may not know that there are many fetuses naturally aborted in the early months. It’s just not reported.
Thirdly, men need to be held to a much higher standard of responsibility. Why are male “enhancement medications” being covered by insurance when there is a big fuss over covering contraceptives? Why is the prostitute condemned when there would be no such thing without male perpetrators?
If we are really concerned about the health and care of children, why shouldn’t drug addicts (both male and female) be sterilized if they bring a drugged child into being? Are that adult’s “rights” more important that the children?
When I was in high school, a new girl arrived. She was invited to join our big table at lunch. Some days she had no lunch and insisted she wasn’t hungry. She was accepted as one of the gang but we knew little of her background or family. One day she was obviously upset and shared with us her experience.
She was living with her older sister in a small apartment over a corner grocery. When she came home from school, she found her sister, unconscious, in a pool of blood on the floor from an attempted abortion with a coat hanger. It was a rude awakening for us, living back in the dark ages of the ’50s.
Abortion was illegal and desperation almost led to the death of this young woman. Have we forgotten the reason for making abortions legal and under the supervision of trained people? It’s a little off the wall to consider anyone having an abortion “as a patriotic duty to save Medicare”!
As for being concerned for the “soul of our nation”, there are dozens of Biblical references to “truth” and “justice” as it applies to the governance of a nation.