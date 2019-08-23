Everyone seems to agree that we live in a polarized country. We read it in the newspaper, on our email, Facebook or Twitter accounts, or we see it on the television network and cable channels that we have divided ourselves into left or right, liberal or conservative, socialist or even white supremacist. Consequently, we are either us or them. We accept these ideological demarcations as truth, as intransient facts and subscribe to the news feeds and social media that support our biases with little understanding or even thought.
Judging others in contrast to ourselves has always been easy. Easy because we are, each and every one of us, different. We differ in weight, height, gender, age, skin color, eye color, hair color, ethnicity, race, religion, language, rich, poor, middle class, vocation, profession, by the kind of dwelling we live in, the car we drive, the accessories we accumulate, the perceived value of what we own, the friends we have, the neighborhood we live in, on and on ad infinitum.
And to all these things that set us apart from one another we attach values, label them, conveniently file them away so we don’t have to think about them much and consequently live in a world that we each have created. So, encounters with other human beings, like or unlike us, doesn’t require much thinking because we have already labeled, categorized and exercised a judgment.
Judging then is easy, it is built into each of us. It is how we go about our lives. We are either us or them. If you look like and act like me, then we are us. If you look or act in a different way than me, then you, or they, must be a them. If you are a them then you can be a threat to my wellbeing. A them can compete or take away what is important to me, my livelihood, food from my table, fuel for my home or my car, threaten my health, my child’s education or any number of things that I hold dear, even my own and my families’ survival.
On the other hand, if I am a them, I will see and want the same thing for me and my family that your parents, grandparents and great grandparents wanted and dreamed of for you, the opportunity, access and inclusion I will need for a good job so I can feed my family, put clothes on their backs, shelter over their heads, good health care, safety from violence and education for my children.
So, what is the value of polarization when we are more alike than we are different? The us and the them belong to the same family, the human family – us.