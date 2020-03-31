With the current pandemic, vote by mail seems like a favorable method. However, Idaho does not have vote by mail. The League of Women Voters of Idaho supports a vote by mail election system in Idaho that addresses concerns of accessibility and security.
Daily, there are changes to the way we deal with COVID-19 spread. We don’t know what the situation will be a few days from now and certainly not in two months.
What can we do?
Idaho has greater flexibility than some states and is responding to the COVID-19 crises and voting using measures consistent with a social distancing policy. We can take advantage of that. Idaho does have a mail-in vote system through the absentee ballot.
Idaho’s primary election is May 19. In Idaho, we have 51 contested congressional and legislative races. That’s 51 seats that have more than one person from the same party running for the same seat. There also are many county government positions throughout the state. There is a reason to vote in the primary election.
Idaho’s secretary of state is encouraging voters to request an absentee ballot for the May 19 election. Idahovotes.gov says: “Given Idaho’s declared state of emergency connected to COVID-19, the Idaho Secretary of State encourages all Idaho registered voters to protect themselves and their neighbors — while exercising their right to vote from the safety of their own homes — by requesting an absentee ballot for the May 19, 2020 Primary Election.”
Many voters have never used the absentee system. Recently, the Idaho secretary of state has made the task easier for the May 19 primary election. If you are a registered voter and you have a valid Idaho state-issued ID and the last four digits of your Social Security number, you can request your ballot using the online form at https://idahovotes.gov/. If you don’t have an Idaho state-issued ID, you can download a form, complete it and return it to your county clerk’s office.
Not a registered voter? Idaho has online registration at https://idahovotes.gov/. To register online you must have an Idaho driver’s license or identification card. If you don’t have those identifications, you can register on a paper registration form using the last four digits of your Social Security number. That paper form must be returned to your clerk’s office. Preregistration must be done by April 24 for the May 19 primary. If you are not registered by that date, then you must register at the polling place when you vote.
You can call your county clerk’s office to talk directly to them for any information concerning the election. Your clerks are there to help.
The deadline to return the completed absentee request form to your county clerk is May 8.
Vote by mail looks better all the time. We could go on and discuss the future, but what is important right now is for you to exercise your right to vote and maintain your health.