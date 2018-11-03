Once again, the Blackfoot City Council has elected to proceed with a bond issue to cover the estimated costs to repair, remodel, renovate and rehabilitate the fifty-year-old Blackfoot swimming pool facility. The required work to extend the life of the existing facility for a minimum of approximately 20 years based on the current estimated cost of $3.9 million is unrealistic and without merit.
What has changed from the previous “estimated” costs identified in the engineering and architectural reports that were previously estimated at $5.7 million?
Based on my knowledge and experience over the past 50 years as a professional architect involved in numerous renovation projects, the final costs cannot be accurately determined. That final cost can very easily and will very likely increase the currently estimated remodeling, renovation and rehabilitation costs of $3.9 by 35 to 40 percent of the original estimated costs and will still only provide a facility that is estimated to last 20 years.
The rehabilitation of the existing Blackfoot swimming pool facility requires the extensive demolition and undoing of virtually every element and system of the existing facility that is failing to comply with current building codes. Those monies would be much wiser spent building a totally new swimming pool facility.
The original reports that were prepared by the various engineering and architectural firms were extensive and very well prepared. The question is why the current estimated costs and bond issue amount is different and in conflict with the original estimated costs and bond issue to remodel, renovate and rehabilitate the existing facility?
It is still my opinion that the cost to provide a completely new swimming pool facility, based on a properly prepared facility design program that identifies the specific needs, requirements and desires of the city would be a more realistic and correct approach to providing a swimming pool facility. The cost for a totally new facility may not be any more expensive than what the current estimated or actual costs. It is more probable that the costs of a totally new facility would be less and would provide a facility that would last for the next fifty years +!
If the citizens of the city of Blackfoot are willing to support the costs, including the yearly operation and maintenance expense to the city, that is associated with having a swimming pool facility. then a properly prepared building program should be developed, a conceptual design completed based on a legitimate and realistic building program and time and cost estimates specifically and accurately prepared.
Once that building program has been completed and is available it should be presented to the citizens of Blackfoot for consideration pursuant to the funding liabilities that are imposed on the taxpayers. The correct method to fund an appropriate facility would be to create a recreational district that would involve the entire Bingham County.
There is no merit, foundation or justification in the proposal to remodel, renovate and rejuvenate the existing, and deteriorating fifty-year-old facility.