Alarm bells are ringing.
Shortly after Medicaid expansion was passed, the Idaho Republican Party and a significant portion of GOP legislators warned us they have no intention of honoring it. They clearly don’t plan to tolerate citizens overriding their authority.
First, they started with excuses. They patronizingly explained that citizen influence is, “mob rule.” Remember how they tried to tell us that we don’t live in a democracy at all? They’ve even had the audacity to claim we only voted for it because we didn’t understand it. What they really want us to think is that they hold the cards, not us.
So they are taking action. First, they filed a lawsuit through the Idaho Freedom Foundation, saying that Medicaid Expansion is unconstitutional. When the courts shut that down they moved to plan B.
Currently, they are busy trying to undermine implementation. I believe their goal is, “death by ten-thousand cuts.” Their current MO is to add layers of red tape to make Medicaid expansion less effective and more expensive. Get this, the party that claims to stand for smaller government is expanding it to get their way. Once they successfully sabotage our initiative, they plan to tell voters, “See we told you it wouldn’t work.”
It’s time to stand up to these legislative shenanigans. Voters are not helpless or stupid. We are not mobsters. We are conscientious citizens who used a legal mechanism put in place to enable us to occasionally take the reins when legislators aren’t listening to us.
And by the way, we do live in a democracy. So let’s remind our legislative representatives that they don’t actually hold all the cards, we do. Let’s demand that they implement Medicaid expansion exactly the way we voted for it. And if they don’t listen, we can drive home our point in the ballot box.
Maybe, just maybe, they’ll listen next time.