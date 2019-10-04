With Idaho’s municipal elections around the corner, it’s a perfect time to reflect on the fact that Idaho’s voters are denied transparency to make more informed decisions when voting. Under Idaho law, voters are restricted from knowing party affiliation. The words “Republican” or “Democrat” or any party designation is prohibited next to candidate names in municipal contests. The races are supposedly nonpartisan.
“Nonpartisan elections were part of a broader push for changes to municipal government during the late nineteenth century’s Progressive Era,” according to the website Ballotpedia, which tracks partisanship in municipal elections. “Concerned about corruption, one-party rule, and party bosses and machine politics in the cities, Progressives pushed to change how cities were run.” Such reforms included nonpartisan elections, and that’s the policy that Idaho continues to enforce.
Most liberals defend nonpartisan elections under the phony premise that city elections are devoid of partisan ideology. “There’s no Republican or Democrat way to pick up garbage,” is the usual from those who defend the status quo. It’s becoming increasingly apparent that city governments can run to the left or to the right. For example, liberals love public transit, and they have spent lots of money attempting to “get people out of their cars” and onto buses, even knowing that Idahoans prefer to drive their personal vehicles. Liberals put a premium on social justice causes at the local level, arguing that they must effectuate policies to address global warming, gay rights and pay equity. Liberals are not afraid to raise taxes to fund new government operations, even as people feel the pain of higher property taxes.
And yes, there is a Republican or Democrat way to pick up garbage. Some cities lean to the right and work to privatize trash collection and promote competition among waste haulers, liberals have turned to impose costly recycling programs. Some cities even impose penalties on those that don’t do a sufficient job sorting recyclables.
As Idaho’s Legislature has turned more conservative recently, liberals use the lack of electoral transparency to advance their agenda. Local politicians are less concerned with things like lowering the tax burden and protecting property rights than state lawmakers. Social justice keeps showing up on city agendas with a greater degree of success. State lawmakers won’t tell landlords and businesses that they must hire based on sexual orientation, so city governments have taken up the cause and have imposed restrictions on their own.
Nowhere has the liberal agenda been more apparent than the supposedly nonpartisan city government in Boise. In 2003, Democrats worked overtime to elect Bieter, and Republicans stood back because of the myth of the nonpartisan election. Since that time, Bieter has worked to transform city government into a wasteland of liberal ideology, and that’s had an impact on Idaho in the same way Portland’s and Seattle’s liberal policies have impacted Oregon and Washington.
Locally, our partisan commissioners save up and constructed the jail addition and Lincoln Sheriff station with savings. While our nonpartisan city talked about a new police station for over 10 years is now planning a $25 million bond to add to our taxes. If you notice, the county keeps downtown revitalized by purchasing/remodeling low-cost structures near the courthouse. Yet the nonpartisan city needs some sort of palace. The partisan county raised its levy rate average over the last 10 years less than 1 percent. Yet the nonpartisan city raised its rate average over the last 10 years almost 6 percent.
It’s time for transparency in local government. In the 2020 legislative session, we must give voters clarity to make an informed decision in municipal elections. We need to tell voters which candidates affiliate in which party.