Three days ago, I had one of the coolest experiences in recent memory: I went into Barnes and Noble and bought a book written by one of my best friends.
Now, people write and publish books all the time — there are lots of published authors right here in Idaho Falls — but I think even seasoned writers often see the act of writing a book as something so monumental it’s only ever done by “people” in a vague, almost theoretical sense, and not our friends, neighbors, colleagues, or ourselves. Writing a book, like a lot of accomplishments, is something most people aspire to and what only a few “special” people actually do.
It’s something I’ve believed myself for much of my life. And then, back in March, my friend Pat called and told me she wanted to run for the state legislature — and she wanted me on her core campaign team.
I said no at first, even though I believed in Pat as a candidate (and I still do, for the record). I said no because I’d observed and participated in political activism for long enough to know that working on a campaign — even a local one — is difficult in ways most people wouldn’t expect. That’s even truer when you’re supporting a Democratic campaign in a Republican stronghold.
I said no because I thought I had enough on my plate with the county Democratic Central Committee. I said no because I still didn’t feel qualified enough to help lead something with such high stakes attached to it. But mostly, I said no because I felt I was too ordinary, and a leadership role on a political campaign felt too prestigious.
Fortunately, Pat disagreed, and I learned that perfectly ordinary skills are well-suited to campaign work — especially when it’s done with a team of ordinary people with complementary, but equally ordinary, talents of their own.
Like writing a book, I think many people see political activism as something aspirational, or over their heads — something best left to the experts. We forget that we become experts through action, and political activism is, at its core, a series of ordinary actions taken by a committed group of ordinary people.
Right now, you have a remarkable opportunity for action. The Idaho Democratic Party has partnered with the National Democratic Training Committee to offer a series of free online courses focused on running for office. If that’s something you’re considering, I encourage you to take the classes, because the information is indispensable and will make the idea of running for office seem more within your reach.
Those who aren’t ready to go from zero-to-candidate in sixty seconds — but still want to get politically involved — are invited to our next Central Committee meeting. You’ll find us at the Idaho Falls Public Library at 7 p.m. on Nov. 20. We have a full slate of committee positions available and tailor-made for whatever ordinary talents you bring to the table.