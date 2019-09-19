The Eastern Snake Plain Aquifer (ESPA) is a unique and dynamic feature underlying eastern Idaho. It is the sole source of drinking water for all of eastern Idaho, and it supports hundreds of thousands of acres of agricultural production providing vital economic input to our communities.
The ESPA is the single greatest stabilizing element to our water supply, and without it, eastern Idaho simply wouldn’t be able to sustain the thriving and growing population that exists today.
As our knowledge of the ESPA has increased we have come to understand that this aquifer flows underground which results in what is essentially a slow-moving channel of the Snake River. The Snake River and its tributaries feed into the aquifer from Rexburg to Blackfoot, seeping through gravel beds and rock fissures along their route and aided by a vast network of irrigation canals which constantly recharge the aquifer as they seep into the ground.
Once the Snake River passes Blackfoot the aquifer begins to flow back into the river in large volumes through springs. Until the late 1980s, the average flow from the aquifer to the river in the area between Blackfoot and American Falls was approximately 1.8 million acre-feet per year. Putting it into perspective, that is roughly equivalent to a 4-foot sidewalk with water 5 feet deep circling the earth 30 times. In recent years, as a result of extended drought and increased demand, the aquifer inflow to this section of the river has decreased to roughly 1.4 million acre-feet per year leading to litigation amongst water users.
Enormous amounts of water are required to maintain the balance in the aquifer and we are blessed that the Snake River typically has more than enough water annually to supply the aquifer and meet all other demands. In drought years the aquifer helps stabilize the river as it releases temporarily stored up water from springs. When properly managed together, or conjunctively, the aquifer and river provide eastern Idaho with one of the most stable water supplies in the world and when there is excess water in the river, recharging the aquifer is a key element to keeping them in balance.
Conjunctive management has improved in recent years as groundwater users and the Idaho Water Resource Board (IWRB) have partnered with canal companies to make better use of water when it is available for recharge. These efforts are paying off as the aquifer has stabilized and even begun to recover. Much more can be done.
With new technology, water management can be improved to adapt to changing conditions both in supply and demand.
An abundant water supply isn’t just a nice goal, it is a necessity for eastern Idaho. We are fortunate that our government leaders and state agencies are all in agreement on recharge, and we congratulate them for supporting all aquifer recharge on the ESPA regardless of amount, location or timing. Even small impacts add up. A healthy flowing aquifer is equally as important as a healthy flowing river and recharge is vitally important to maintaining that balance.
Water sustains our lives and fuels our economy and in order to keep an abundant supply for all of eastern Idaho we need it recharging the aquifer anytime, anyplace and as much as possible.
Our future depends on it.