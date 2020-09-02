The last seven months haven’t been easy. From school to work, Idahoans have changed just about every aspect of their lives in some way. I know many of us are feeling frustrated, weary and angry about our new normal, and all those emotions were on display during last week’s special session of Idaho’s Legislature.
Some of that frustration and anger led to the introduction of House Concurrent Resolution 1, which called for ending the governor’s state of emergency. Under Section 46-1008, Idaho Code, the Legislature does have the authority to “terminate a state of disaster emergency at any time.”
But there’s a catch. Idaho’s Constitution always trumps Idaho Code, and in Article IV, Section 9, of the Constitution it reads, “The governor may, on extraordinary occasions, convene the Legislature by proclamation, stating the purposes for which he has convened it; but when so convened it shall have no power to legislate on any subjects other than those specified in the proclamation; but may provide for the expenses of the session and other matters incidental thereto.”
Governor Little’s proclamation for this special session specified the following subjects, “To consider the passage of RS28046 regarding absentee voting during the pandemic, RS28045 regarding in person polling locations during the pandemic, and RS28049 regarding civil liability.”
You’ll notice there’s no reference to Section 46-1008 or even the more general “state of disaster emergency.” Now, go back to the key phrase in Article IV, Section 9, “but when so convened it shall have no power to legislate on any subjects other than those specified in the proclamation.” The Legislature did not have the constitutional authority during this special session to end the state emergency.
I know how unfair it sounds to everyone unhappy with our current situation. Many of our neighbors and friends face life-changing circumstances brought on by the pandemic. More than a few believe the governor has overstepped his authority. All are asking for action.
Some legislators believed HCR001 provided a way to do something. While I respect the desire of my colleagues to act, that desire does not nullify the Constitution. As of now, it means only legislating on subjects during a special session specified by the governor’s proclamation.
That’s why during the 2021 regular session, Idaho’s Legislature must revise the emergency authority granted to Idaho’s executive branch and add legislative oversight. We don’t need a year-round Legislature, but we do need one less reliant upon executive permission to act during a crisis. Over time, the Legislature has ceded too much authority to the executive branch. But in the meantime, restoring a balance between the two branches cannot come at the cost of ignoring our Constitution.