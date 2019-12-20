Imagine living on energy systems providing a surplus without demands. The earth is a fragile balance of life support systems that needs conscious intervention by mankind. A closed ecosystem, Earth requires solutions to the management of delicate resources and waste disposal to ensure we do not pollute our biosphere beyond salvageability. Mother Earth needs her inhabitants to provide assistance as she ages to continue to be strong.
Water and carbon are essential building blocks of life. The availability of each in our ecosystem is heading in divergent yet equally detrimental directions. Carbon is an essential building block of life, yet too much of a good thing leads to other detrimental consequences that are playing out today and getting a lot of controversial analysis and debate. The emission of pollutants into our atmosphere or water resources continues today, adding to carbon and other more noxious chemicals and compounds in the atmosphere. Would you add pollutants to your bath water and feel good about it? Why is it acceptable when we do it to the air that we breathe or our freshwater or ocean systems?
Water is the other critical resource that has been taken for granted, both our freshwater supplies and our oceans. It has only gotten worse as we have seen population growth, development and growth in the western U.S., the evolution of farming and continued industrial development. At the turn of the 20th century, the U.S. implemented several bold infrastructure projects to collect and redistribute water in the West that has been tremendously successful, leading to development in California, Nevada and Arizona, amongst other places, but, in the bigger scheme, was limited and did not continue to evolve on the scale needed to address the ensuing change that has occurred.
Look at how Lake Mead levels have changed over the years; look at how groundwater levels have changed in the Snake River Aquifer and beneath California, Phoenix and Las Vegas. At what point do we allow this to continue until we do something big about it? Do we wait until the pumps start cavitating before we start to take bold action? That will be too late. Vegas recently spent a billion dollars or so to relocate the bathtub drain in Lake Mead to extract every last drop. What if that money was spent on a solution to the problem instead?
We had the will as a nation before to take on big, bold infrastructure projects to support the growing nation. We have the wherewithal, know-how and engineering skill to continue to improve our way of life. We have the assets and brainpower in our American industrial and corporate base and in our national laboratory system assets and scientists and engineers. Have we gotten so big that these assets and capabilities cannot be vectored into overcoming these obstacles and supporting the common good? If there’s a will, there’s a way.
What are we waiting for?